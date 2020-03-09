Tracks of the Week: new audio from Tuk Smith, Hands Off Gretel and extra

We’ve bought a killer range of new rock tunes for you this 7 days, masking a selection of appears and types between them. Like your rock’n’roll with a aspect of soul? Or punk? Or alt? Or sunny pop rock? It can be all heading on listed here. But which do YOU like best? Notify us by voting employing the poll at the foot of this website page.

Very last week’s winners have been Sing Again Syren, adopted by 13 Stars in next position and Buffalo Summertime in third. Congratulations to all 3 of them! Have a spin of our winners’ solitary Operate On Household, then examine out this week’s shortlist. Appreciate…

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts – Lookin’ For Like, Prepared For War

The even bigger, beefier, more durable rocking abide by-on from Tuk’s glammed-up prior one What Kinda Appreciate. With roughened opening chords straight out of AC/DC’s Rock’n’Roll Singer, you could assume it is another pocketful of uncooked nostalgia made for dives. Not so. Lookin’ For Love… is nevertheless as retro as you’d hope from a man in a skinny scarf with Keith Richards hair, only now it’s punching for arenas.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=fwbmP35dO3U

Hands Off Gretel – She Thinks She’s Punk Rock N’ Roll

If Maria Brink and Eliminate Monthly bill-era Uma Thurman had a 3-way with Satan, at a punk rock night, it might have sounded like this. She Thinks She’s… is over in two rapid and furious minutes, but it packs in ample riffy, red-scorching rage and spiky charisma to fend off any accusations of prizing model above substance.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=EDUNsojKdoc

The Lemon Twigs – The Just one

A tremendous-sweet, sunshiney mix of Todd Rungdren and Beach Boys vibes now from New York-based sibling aspiration workforce The Lemon Twigs. The kind of heat, traditional songwriting you do not be expecting this side of the 70s. Want additional? Verify out their new album, Music For The Basic Public, which is out in Could.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=1TNVOqRLBwU

The Nile Deltas – A Minimal Soul

A truckload of swagger and groovy soul now, entire with Hammond organ and Joe Walsh/Rocky Mountain Way-esque talkbox stylings, from a band who evidently marketed their souls to Absolutely free, the Black Crowes and Blackberry Smoke and hardly ever looked again. If you like your rock’n’roll served warm, sweet and vintage, these are your fellas.

Häxan – Skeletons

Two sisters and their mate comprise this electricity trio from Cardiff, whose new solitary is a punchy burst of challenging rock with metallic fizz that is chockfull of the form of interesting aggro you wished you could externalise as a teenager. Assume modernised flavours of Black Sabbath and Joan Jett – with just a whisper of Paramore – and a refrain that will established up camp in your head and remain there. And genuine skeletons, of course.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=4s5Ju-x_nNc

KOYO – You Claimed It

The Leeds-based progressive varieties have upped the alt rock ante on this new one particular, with no shedding the melodic attract that drew us in when they first appeared on the scene. Jagged guitar stabs are offset by soft, atmospheric synths to angular but nonetheless very available result. There’s a new album on the way, way too, so look at this place…

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=vRJalKwkZ8I

1000mods – Pearl

Do not gloss in excess of that fairly nondescript title, simply because this is actually pretty neat. Greek rockers 1000mods appear bearing noisy, grungy fare with a abundant backdrop of doom, stoner, psychedelic and tricky rock sensibilities. Consider All Them Witches riffing out with Kyuss and you are in the appropriate ballpark, nevertheless there’s also a load of a lot more classic, bluesy rock soloing to the close. Brilliantly darkish online video, also.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=UCZNlMUgJfY

Sweet Disaster – Rollin’ In It

If you might be currently experience worn down by the week, this warming, restorative new single from Cambridge’s Sweet Disaster is what you want. All soulful Rainbow-nodding flavours and organ blasts straight out of the Deep Purple playbook, it is really delivered with the upbeat enthusiasm of guys who’ve just occur on this things – rather than jaded previous fingers. Noice.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=5xla996_hcc