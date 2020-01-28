Tracks of the Week: new music from Alter Bridge, Gary Moore and more

If music is really the food of love, then it’s time for dinner. And we are going to eat.

We have selected eight excellent songs from the countless exciting releases that have come our way since the last time we did this, and we’ve listed them below. They are not in a specific order, so we would like you to order them by voting in the handy survey at the bottom of the page.

But first we want to celebrate last week’s Olympic rock stage. It was almost a fight to the death between Empyre and Shades Of Gray, but the campaign of the first almost won, with Black Star Riders bringing in a deserving third.

So congratulations to Empyre. These were they.

Mariana Semkina – Turn Back Time

There is a clear taste of Anathema in the introspective, persistent drama of Semkina’s latest single. In the line between delicate folky prog and anthemic progressive rock, the voice of the Iamthemorning singer Tori Amos-come-Kate Bush is combined with roaming, brooding strings and guitars. The stuff of delicious, dark fairy tales.

Sabotage – Catch That Train

It is not all baguettes and Gojira in France – as the Sabotage band from Toulouse proves with style. Catch That Train offers riffy, luxury nostalgia in the spirit of Rival Sons, Dirty Honey etc., with a touch of south, as told by Blackberry Smoke. A welcome addition to the current wave of new old-fashioned classical rock.

Greg Dulli – Pantomima

We love this striking part of the solo album of the front man of Afghan Whigs, Random Desire, that comes with a video in honor of the Bob Fosse movie All That Jazz. “Pantomima” feels like a show tailored to me, “Dulli says. No show number in the traditional 1930s / 1940s jazz-hand-like phrase, but it is infused with optimistic light and energy to help you understand what he is mean.

Gary Moore – Still Got the Blues (Live In London)

“People ask me:” Where do the blues go next? “, Gary Moore once said.” I always answer: “They have been a million times around the world.” The point is where the blues take you. “Wise words from the late Moore, who recorded the album Live In London Still Got the Blues is a highlight: nobody sounds like Moore, and nobody plays the blues like him.

Sonny Jim – Mutually

Slippery Things from Welsh Rockers Sonny Jim: With a riff running along like a marauding ox and a vocal line from the Jay Buchanan blues rock school, Mutual thunders his way to a lively choir and a solo played by a man who – too Judging by the video – owns more guitars than strictly necessary. Nice background vocals too.

Alter Bridge – Godspeed

Alter Bridge is one of the bands that seems unable to do anything wrong, with each new release further lifting the band in the eyes of true believers. A few fun synths from the 80s open this one, and then it just goes on: effortlessly disciplined rock’n’roll, a rising voice from your husband Kennedy, and a choir that she will leave in every enormo dome from Kansas to Kazakhstan roar.

Stone Temple Pilots – Fare Thee Well

This sounds like it was written to order, a sweet four-minute soft Americana to be sung by the band at the end of a successful set. You can imagine the scene: it is the last song, the house lights come on, strangers embrace, drunks cry and everyone goes home full of emotion. Cynical? Perhaps. Will it work? Doubtless. Do we care? No a little bit. Further questions? Not at this time.

British Lion – The Burning

In which Steve Harris & Co. celebrate the release of their second album by releasing the title track. It’s not as bombastic as the other band he’s in, and it’s not so sonically exciting that you’d expect from a modern rock production. But it has enough melody and a decent fake ending. Nice guitars too.

