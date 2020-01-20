Tracks of the Week: new music from Black Star Riders, Devilskin and more

Old bands, new bands, familiar sounding tunes, weird tunes … if it rocks, and it’s good enough, then it goes in Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week. Then it’s up to you to choose the winner. Last week, the two highest ranked people took a particularly large part of the vote, leaving the top three as follows:

3. Thousand horses – Drinking song

2. The darkness – In another life

1. Gorilla Riot – Black Heart Woman

Congratulations to Gorilla Riot, who achieved the top position with Black Heart Woman. Very well played for The Darkness also in a hard-fought second place, and for Thousand horses in third place. Who will prevail this week? We have no idea, but you can help determine the outcome by voting for your favorite at the bottom of this page. But for that, let’s look at last week’s winners.

Black Star Riders – In The Shadow Of A War Machine

One of the heavier pieces of BSR’s newest, Another State Of Grace, our first song this week comes with a fleshy bruiser chorus, strapping vocals and boxer jabbing guitars that almost challenge you to mess with it. Angry, politically involved and gripping as hell? Yes please.

Devilskin – Corrods

Another steak with which you can boost your Monday protein intake, but with more metallic threat and the kind of chorus that Evanescence and Vicious-era Halestorm have written together. Indeed, the Kiwi quartet already toured with Halestorm – as well as Slash, Motley Crue and Disturbed – so they preach to a receptive choir …

Shades Of Gray – I get up

The sunny, glorious cheesy new brainchild of Myke Gray – also from Skin, Jagged Edge and UFO – this is a very danceable shaken can of glam rock boogie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and sounds all the better for it. Consider the Status Quo that plays Download, in KISS make-up. And yes, it is as fun as it sounds.

Drive-By Truckers – Thoughts and prayers

The Georgia-based quintet has never been on the safe, predictable side of Southern Rock and they are not going to change that. This new one is a gentle but searing, acoustically driven beauty – with nods to Neil Young, blue-collar protest-folk and sweet-as-pie West Coast rock.

Empyre – My Bad

Empyre continues to defy labels, but sounds damn good. If we were to compare it to something, we would dare My Bad to sound a bit like Alter Bridge on their most gnarly and alternative, with a few prog metal twists in the background. According to frontman Henrik: “My Bad predicts the almost inevitable collapse of a relationship, but is a call to save it.” Heavy stuff, subtracted with confidence.

H.e.a.t – Come clean

One for the AOR fans now (or just anyone who likes very big, rising tunes that seem so bright that you can see them in your face) is called from the upcoming new album from the Swedish kingpins H.e.a.t. View this and much more on H.E.A.T II, ​​which will be released next month.

Buffalo Summer – everyone is at number 1

Sounds much grimmer and meaner than their southern rockier-than-thou band name might suggest, Welshies Buffalo Summer opens the case for their upcoming album Desolation Blue as a set of hairy apostates from the Nirvana era Seattle, with their own pace and growling character . Noice.

Alien Nosejob – Television sets

Best band name ever? To be honest, it is more memorable than Jake Robertson (the name of the Aussie guy behind this). The story goes that Robertson gave up “waiting for others to rock to practice, write their parties, vote their instruments, yada yada” and decided to do it alone. Partly lo-fi indie rock, partly Ramones-y punk’nroll, Television Sets suggests that he will do fine.

