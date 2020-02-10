Tracks of the Week: new music from Crown Lands, Nightwish and more

Looking for something new – and good to put your teeth into? You have come to the right place. We’ve combed a ton of Tracks Of The Week candidates and reduced them to the eight scorching numbers you see below. View them and vote for your favorite using the poll at the bottom of the page.

But first a look at last week’s leader board. Collateral flew to first place, with Wildchild second and The Rocket Dolls third. Well played for everyone, and here is the victory melody of our winners …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H8dE94MgsM (/ embed)

Crown Lands – Spit It Out

On their new single, this hot tipped Canadian duo sounds like Wolfmother is freaky with Jack White – noisy, woozy blues rock with guitars that cut like sabers, topped with vocal cries straight from the trippiest corner of hell. It’s how you imagine the old blues masters wanted their legacy to live on.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D674nd26gI (/ embed)

Nightwish – Noise

The Finnish symphonic rulers are back with the first taste of their new album, and they focus on 21st-century culture – selfies, scrolling, screen-staring, cell phones, actually, plus pills and a whole host of other modern attributes that all screamy, creepy are acted in a lush, theatrical video. As the saying goes, if something is worth doing, it is worth doing with fantastic costumes and Tuomas Holopainen (only with a gas mask) in a bath covered in black oil.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LczGSoibRe8 (/ embed)

Wishbone Ash – Back In The Day

Moving track of WA’s first new album in six years, Coat Of Arms (this month), described by Andy Powell as a song about “living life – rock life, with guitars in abundance!” Such a description makes it no doubt sound a bit more ‘basic’ than it actually is, although the ‘guitars aplenty’ bit is perfect; there are many guitars here, in lush, thoughtful layers (electric, acoustic, rhythm-building, soloing, softer, rockier …).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m18MYmmfVdI (/ embed)

Novatines – The Fear

Moody new from the young, bath-based altrockers – partly British classic rock, several parts grim 90s grunge (there’s a tasty flash of Just by Radiohead in the guitars), it escalates in anger and intensity before it falls and leaves with a final , emphatic heel.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvWZGOzYhMM (/ embed)

Sturgill Simpson – A Good Look

Anyone familiar with Sturgill from his beautiful cerebral country records may be surprised if he plays an edgy Anime series soundtrack. But he did it quite brilliantly, and married his rootsy, soul-digging voice with a jumpy pace, hooky guitars, blazing synths and dancey beats. The good kind of surprise.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qX02AW48bM (/ embed)

Gilby Clarke – Rock’n’Roll gets louder

Dirty, unrefined and not refined in the right way, this new one-off Guns N ‘Roses guitarist starts with raw, rumbling bass and the kind of guitars that the Stones would have played if they had grown up on 80s metal instead of the blues. Music to store a bottle of whiskey and then to violate laws and speed limits. Yes.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxXVdm6UXl8 (/ embed)

Joe Satriani – Nineteen Eighty

Few guitarists connect themselves so completely to two extremes as Joe Satriani. On the one hand, on the new single from Satch, you have brain-cracking levels of six-string agility, seemingly from a galaxy far, far away. On the other hand, you have a wonderfully dizzying, simple blues hook. Somehow the two become friends. Find more space boogies like this on his next album, Shapeshifting.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXWTPgCrbvg (/ embed)

Skunk Anansie – This Means War

Start a riot, a revolution, or let every festering rage come out in the open with Skin and co’s pounding, no-bullshit new single. “This means war, you bastards!” Calls the singer in the chorus, in a ferocious way that is literally beyond dispute.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJXjb2SbbSQ (/ embed)