Tracks of the Week: new music from Tuk Smith, The Cadillac Three and more

Loading...

Eight tunes, eight shining examples of rock’nroll around 2020 – from classic rock singalongs and rootsy messy trousers to psychedelic collaborations and weird quality. Expect beloved veterans, brand new faces and everything in between. The winner, as always, will be selected by YOU using the poll at the bottom of this page.

Or at least, that’s what normally happens. Those of you who tuned in last week may have noticed that there was no poll to cast your vote. This is because we are idiots and can only apologize without reservation. We were probably still a Christmas hangover. It will not happen again. Hopefully.

Still further and higher in this week’s list; check it out and vote using the poll at the foot of this page (this one is definitely there this time!).

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts – What Kinda Love

When Atlanta dropouts Biters stopped indefinitely a year or so ago, we suspected that their chief would be back soon with something. One of those born to rock old souls in the body of a millennial (partly Noel Fielding, partly Stiv Bators), Tuk Smith is on gloriously glamorous guitar-chopping form on this first single with The Restless Hearts. Expect rose petals, ruffle shirts and thin Lizzy-like double leads – plus the kind of choir you’ll sing softly in the coming year.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk6XfrS32hE (/ embed)

Demob Happy – Mother Machine

So here’s a thought; what if the Beatles smoke a ton of marijuana with Supergrass and decide to make a record? And then performed in a scuzzy basement punk club? We don’t know in which universe this would actually have happened, but this groovy, squelchy new song from alt-rock mavericks Demob Happy from Brighton is an indication of how it would have sounded.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44OR5VFHE6c (/ embed)

The Cadillac Three – difficult here for a country boy

TC3 has sung from the South before, and for God’s sake they will continue to do it – until someone physically stops them. But if they do so damn well, we won’t complain. This special boat-pounding cocktail of sun and blurry drinking during the day honors the slowed-down lifestyle offered in their motherland, where chicken wings and cold beers are not as many goodies as a way of life. It’s all right …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlVg3u11JU (/ embed)

Deap Lips – Home Thru Hell

Then it’s the new brew from LA pair Deap Vally and psychedelic stablewarts The Flaming Lips – compressed it makes “Deap Lips,” you know? Accordingly, we have woozy guitar downs, acoustic plucking, yelling, texts about “dragons of madness” and forced automatic tuning of the lips. It is stumbling balls, natch, but melodic.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKjVBcmZ9V0 (/ embed)

DeWolff – Nothing changes

The latest album from the Dutch trio, Tascam Tapes, was recorded for “less than $ 50, but it sounds like a million dollars!” In less passionate hands this next-level DIY approach could have failed terribly, but DeWolff has the optimum balance between youth, madness and years of experience to get it done. Nothing’s Changing shows their minimalist analog approach with stimulating guitars, tinny beats and cheap yet strangely warm synths from the 70s.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDnkqT0mess (/ embed)

The Darkness – In Another Life

Abbey Clancy plays along with Justin Hawkins and co in this latest piece of The Darkness’s excellent Easter Is Canceled. It is one of the softer, sweeter moments of the album, but therefore no less driven or more like. In a sense, this is also closest to a pop hit that would be comfortable in today’s mainstream (because life is unfair, this is unlikely to happen) – albeit with impudent classical power ballad oomph. Lush.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7H4VjjAPmE (/ embed)

Gorilla Riot – Black Heart Woman

Manchester-up-and-comers Gorilla Riot make Alice in Chains during a doom evening – with part of the core rhythm of Pink Floyd’s Money – on this shady shot of filthy and grungy flavors, lifted by a variable gear bridge and stylish, bluesy guitar solo. Like what you hear? View more about their new album Peach.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lobgxss6rAo (/ embed)

A thousand horses – drinking song

The phrase “does what it says on the can” is made for songs like this from A Thousand Horses (Four Blokes Plus Touring Musicians was less catchy). It’s a song about drinking, drinking, the key to drinking … If Blackberry Smoke was still drinking – and spent more time in today’s Nashville scene than hanging out with Skynyrd – this could be the result.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBIgzmbgavc (/ embed)