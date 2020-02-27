tractor-tech-of-the-potential-is-now-a-truth

What comes about when you merge a tractor with a Tesla? As the car business is turning its head to climate conscience shoppers, the Agriculture market is commencing to do the very same.

Thousands gathered at the Planet Ag Expo in Tulare, CA to see the most current and finest Ag has to provide. A person of these factors, cleaner and more cost-effective Ag tools. Appear along as we demonstrate you how farmers and engineers are combining forces to make the cleanest and smartest tractor.