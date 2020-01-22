Tractors must be registered, with number plates, say MPs

After the recent protests by farmers, MPs are about to vote in favor of an application that requires tractors to be registered.

Hundreds of farmers used their vehicles to block roads during the protests, but the police said they were unable to fine because the tractors could not be found.

“If you want to use a moped on the road, you need a license plate, but not if you drive a tractor,” said D66 MP Matthijs Sienot. “And a license plate is necessary if you want to punish farmers who break the law.”

Farmers are given a period of five years to get their vehicle approval in order. The new rules will only come into force in 2025, the broadcaster RTL reported.

