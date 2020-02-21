[tracy-and-michael-freeman-are-jogging-for-their-son-with-rett-syndrome]

February 21, 2020 | 12: 01 am

In our "Why I am Functioning,quot collection, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.two mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your tale right here.

Names: Tracy and Michael Freeman

Ages: 44 and 47

From: Stoughton, Massachusetts

On April 20, we will each run our 3rd Boston marathon in honor of our son Aidan, who has Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a debilitating syndrome that generally impacts women. Rett syndrome has the signs of cerebral palsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's and autism. It brings about reduction of bone density, hypertonia, hypotonia and several other symptoms. Aidan is a impressive sweet boy who lives his lifestyle challenging the odds of a person residing with Rett Syndrome.

Aidan is an remarkable son and brother who radiates appreciate. Aidan has a tracheotomy, a feeding tube, and has wrist, hip and ankle gadgets that you need to use each day. He is not often found without a smile on his experience or a sparkle in his eyes. He is a beautiful baby who continually fights towards respiratory health conditions. Rett syndrome leads to you to have a weakened immune program, so a typical chilly can turn out to be serious and rapidly endanger life. Aidan is not verbal, except for his babbling and laughing. It communicates in quite a few other approaches, primarily with its wonderful blue eyes. It is not ambulatory and has a wheelchair. He suffers from seizures. He has to take dozens of medications and smiles and laughs at all of them.

Aidan is the strongest man or woman we know. He is our warrior. He is our winner. He justifies to be a baby. Aidan attends a unique college and will work tougher than any little one must work. Aidan is a lot extra than Rett Syndrome. It is comprehensive of life and enjoy. He completes us. We hope to elevate awareness about Rett Syndrome and cash for RSAM.

Editor's note: the entry may perhaps have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar