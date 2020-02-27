tracy-morgan-honors-nurse-who-cared-for-him-following-crash-on-new-jersey-turnpike

EDISON, New Jersey — Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan honored the nurse in New Jersey who cared for him soon after he was severely hurt in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike 6 years in the past.

Morgan presented Gina Domingo with the “Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing.”

Domingo is a nurse at Hackensack Meridian Wellbeing JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and will work in the mind trauma unit.

She has put in the previous 30 several years caring for individuals.

Morgan says she bought him via his complicated recovery by encouraging him day by day.

“She would not even seem at me, she reported everything’s gonna be alright,” Morgan stated. “She would just take me exterior and go through and allow me be outside the house in the air. I was so offended, I was so terrified.”

The health care director of the rehab heart the place Domingo is effective states that by sharing his tale, Morgan is shining a highlight on the job of rehabilitation nursing.

He added that Morgan is an inspiration to sufferers.