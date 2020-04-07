Tracy Morgan Spends Quarantine in a Sexy Role Play Coronavirus – Seriously

While more and more people are trying to make the best of a bad situation while in quarantine because of the corona virus, comedian Tracy Morgan has found a way to turn quarantine into the basis for some sexy role plays.

During an appearance on the NBC’s Today Show, host Hoda Kotb asked Morgan what she did during quarantine, and that quickly changed from feeling like a real-life morning interview to feeling like an episode 30 Rock, Morgan’s classic NBC sitcom starring as a comedian who didn’t unexpected Tracy Jordan.

Morgan told Kotb that he and his wife had spent a lot of time in the room while seclusion. “My wife and I were quarantined here for three weeks. So, she was pregnant three times. Every week, she was pregnant,” he said.

Morgan also told Kotb more intimate details about what he and his wife were actually doing in their room. “We play a lot now. He plays a young girl whose grandfather is infected with the corona virus, and I am the scientist who discovered the cure,” he told Kotb. “And he will do anything to save his grandfather’s life, and I mean nothing.”

One can only imagine Liz Lemon needing to face Jack Donaghy about this through FaceTime.

Morgan made several other jokes about coronavirus during the interview. Speaking of the Bronx Zoo tiger who was diagnosed with coronavirus, Morgan said that he wanted all his pets tested right now. “I will test all my pets. I tested sharks. I tested moray eels. I just bought a 600 pound silverback gorilla. I will take it to the New York Presbyterian.” and check it out, “he said.

Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover attended the screening of the special film “What Men Want”, which was hosted by Paramount Pictures at the Crosby Street Hotel on February 4, 2019 in New York City.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty

He also said that a woman stopped beside him while driving and lectured him for not wearing a mask or gloves. “He said, ‘You don’t wear gloves. You don’t wear masks. Ooh, I know.'” He also said that with masks and gloves he “finally felt like a real surgeon.”

Near the end of the interview, Morgan showed his admiration for the doctors and first responders who continued to work during the pandemic at a serious time. “My father told me, ‘When you were born, when doctors pulled you out of your mother, doctors could have dropped you on your head.’ So, I give them respect from that day, “he said. “They fight on the front lines. I love them. I spend a lot of time in the hospital, and I know what’s happening there, and I know these people – they work hard to take care of you. I’m very proud of them. They are my hero. “