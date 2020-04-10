Trade experts say the COVID-19 epidemic will hit MSME exporters harder

According to trade experts, exporters of micro, medium and small businesses (MSME) will be more affected by the delay in the Covid-19 account because it accounts for more than 45% of the country’s total freight. .

They said the impact on MSME exporters could be assessed in a statement from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which predicted that global trade in goods would fall sharply between 13 and 32 percent by 2020 as countries. They are fighting the Covid-19 epidemic all over the world.

It also contributes about 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) from service activities and more than 33 percent to India’s production.

Biswajit Dhar, a professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the government should immediately come up with an incentive package for exporters because the current crisis will hit the MSME sector hard.

“India will do the most damage to MSME exporters. They have also migrated to several villages and towns in contact with their workers,” he said.

He expressed concern that various countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany, had announced incentive packages, but that India had not yet considered supportive measures for exporters.

“Encouragement will help exporters resume work immediately after the normal start-up, otherwise they will not be able to bring back their global buyers,” Darar said.

Rakhsh Mohammad Joshi, a professor at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), said the outbreak of COVID 19 had put economies around the world at a standstill.

“India’s major exports, such as petrochemicals, gemstones and jewelry, automobiles and automobiles, cotton and textiles, clothing, seafood, beef, among others, are likely to gain a foothold due to the slump in demand in their major markets.” Disruption of supply chains across countries.

In response to the question that the number of drop-by-drop figures actually seems unrealistic, because it is more dependent on the virus than the government’s motives. “How long it lasts, a quarter, six months, a year or even longer. The virus and its damage to human health and their lives.”

However, he added that the epidemic has created enormous opportunities in areas such as pharmaceuticals, in which India is the largest supplier of general medicine, which is highly competitive in European and US markets.

In addition, Joshi said the outbreak of the virus, which originated in China, has changed the outlook for multinational production in China, and they are seriously looking for alternatives to invest in or change their direction of production or new investments.

“This is a time when India must turn this tragedy into an unprecedented opportunity to turn India into a hub of production and make it a reality in India,” he added.

Assistant Professor of Agriculture and Agricultural Economics Chirala Shankar Rao said: “We need to pay special attention to MSME exporters who are engaged in agricultural production, because there is an increase in demand for food products in world markets due to the outbreak of the virus.”

Sharing similar views, the head of the Indian Trade Development Council (TPCI), the head of the Indian Trade Development Council (TPCI), said more than 100 percent of the spike in demand for basic commodities such as rice, wheat and pulse was recorded in the current crisis.

Due to the current tightening conditions, which will lead to a contraction of demand and, as a result, supply will be disrupted, the trade balance will definitely be restored. He added: “Due to the continued lock-in in several countries, supply has fallen and the amount of damage depends on the number of days the lock is locked.”

WTO said on Wednesday that global trade growth would fall to one-third in 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, while WTO said it warned that the number would be “ugly”.

“Global trade is projected to fall between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID-19 epidemic disrupts economic activity and life around the world,” the World Trade Organization said in a statement.

