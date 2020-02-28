[trade-wars-hit-basf-as-covid-19-looms]

Flags of the German chemical organization BASF are pictured in Monheim, Germany April 20, 2012. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 — German chemical huge BASF today explained world wide trade tensions hit 2019 product sales, with the car sector especially afflicted, and pointed to a “signficant impact” forward from the new coronavirus.

“2019 was a difficult year with strong economic headwinds,” such as the two trade wars and other resources of uncertainty these kinds of as Brexit, main executive Martin Brudermueller mentioned in a assertion.

BASF product sales fell 1.five for every cent to €59.3 billion (RM275 billion), whilst running, or fundamental income slumped sharply.

But the group’s internet profit jumped pretty much 80 for every cent, to €8.4 billion, many thanks to a a person-off influence similar to the merger of its oil and gasoline business Wintershall with DEA.

Hunting forward to 2020, Brudermueller warned that “the coronavirus has added a new aspect that is substantially hampering growth… in particular in China,” cutting down need and interrupting manufacturing.

“We do not assume the corona outcomes to be thoroughly offset” in any rebound later on in the yr, he additional.

When most customer industries really should mature, “for the automotive business… we foresee a ongoing decrease in production,” Brudermueller said.

Looking to BASF’s distinctive segments, gains at its basic chemicals division fell by half, when the slide was even steeper at the supplies device, which helps make inputs for consumer industries slammed by the US-China trade conflict this sort of as carmakers and electronics producers.

Much more specialised “downstream” areas were being in a position to raise operating income, which includes its catalysts and coatings small business, industrial chemical compounds, diet and pharma and agriculture.

BASF’s agriculture organization in individual “performed quite well”, CEO Brudermueller claimed, just after it acquired pursuits from former rival Bayer which was forced by competitiveness authorities to divest as element of its takeover of US seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.

The Ludwigshafen-dependent team stated it was accelerating a task cuts plan established to decrease its all over the world payroll by 6,000 positions by the conclusion of 2021.

Soon after three,100 departures final yr, dropping headcount to 117,600, the aim should really now be achieved by the close of 2020, BASF mentioned.

BASF aims to elevate gross sales this yr to €60-63 billion, a little bit bigger than in 2019, even though running gain not such as particular goods need to be concerning 4.two-four.8 billion, just after 4.5 billion very last 12 months.

The group stated it would maximize its dividend for 2019 by 10 euro cents, to €3.30. — AFP