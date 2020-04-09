Trader cautiously about 480 illegal stocks: BSE, NSE with investors

Unauthorized stocks are those that are not easily traded due to limited trading. These stocks pose higher risks to investors because it is difficult for them to find a buyer compared to most traded stocks.



To protect the interests of investors, the leading stock exchange BSE and NSE have advised their members to be extra careful when trading close to 480 unauthorized stocks.

In similar directives, both exchanges advised their business members to “be extra careful when trading in these securities either on their own account or on behalf of their customers.”

The stock exchange and the NSE listed 440 and 38 unspecified stocks, respectively, where caution is required.

The unauthorized scripts listed on both exchanges include Shyam Telecom, Global Offshore Services, DCM Financial Services, Eye Creative, and National Steel and Agro Industries.

Based on trade exchanges from January to March, these scripts will be traded from April 13 in the periodic call auction mechanism.

Criteria for changing securities in the periodic call auction mechanism are decided in consultation with the Stock Exchange and the Indian Stock Exchange (Sabi) and are applied uniformly on the stock exchange and are periodically reviewed.

In December 2014, the market regulator calmed down the norms for non-cash stock trading. The move is aimed at moving various unauthorized scripts to a regular trading session from a periodic phone call auction, a window in which these stocks are currently traded.

