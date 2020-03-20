Traders from Glastonbury express fear about the cancellation of the festival

Traders and charitable organizations which plan to show at this Glastonbury Festival, spoke about how the abolition of measures could mean that many of these companies “will not survive.”

Glastonbury 2020 was canceled at the beginning of this week (18 March), as the UK is still suffering from the pandemic coronavirus.

More than 200,000 ticket holders and employees attended the event in 2019. But disappointment music fans whose tickets will remain valid for the next festival, which is now postponed to 2021 – as a result of moving small businesses and charitable organizations should play. .

Speaking to the BBC, some traders who had to work in Glastonbury, expressed their fears about what this could mean for their livelihood.

Liz Holingherst, who worked on the event for several years, said. “The club battles Cricket, in which I am involved as a volunteer, this summer was going to manage the area Styklinch camping The impact on us as a club is huge, although we fully understand why the festival was postponed.

“I also have friends who are helping to build and shoot the festival, and it can start in April, so that they can lose as much as four months. The time we have is terrible.”

Hannah Bennett, which sells clothing through its sustainable kiosk Rainbow Rebel, said that the large size of Glastonbury in their business calendar means that the impact can be severe.

“Like many other merchants in the festival this time of year, all of our money associated with the shares and pay the fare,” she explained. “Glastonbury – this is a” big “, where we see the majority of visitors to the festival, which leads to an increase in online sales.”

She added: “This is a very anxious time when many companies will not survive.”

Soon after the news of the cancellation of the festival broke out, BBC announced plans to broadcast “celebration Glastonbury” this summer.

“We, along with the Avis family, upset that, of course, the festival in Glestanbery can not occur”, – said the press service of the BBC.

“We are already looking forward to next year at the” farm stands “and will look at it to ensure that our viewers celebration Glastonbury in June.”