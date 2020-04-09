Trading Microsoft after its big run

Microsoft (MSFT) – Receive a flat exchange report on Thursday, which is interesting given the 2% rally in the S&P 500.

In fact, technology in general is struggling, with Apple (AAPL) – Get the report flat on the day, while Alphabet (GOOGL) – Get reports and Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get report both inactive in session.

On the one hand, it is rather disturbing to see a market leader like Microsoft not participating in Thursday’s show. On the other hand, it continues to hold out despite delaying its Surface Neo product while pausing work on Windows 10X.

Is mega-cap technology trying to tell us something?

At this stage of the game – with the S&P 500 up 28.5% from the March lows – you can imagine. All we can do as operators is to move from one level to another, allowing the price action to be our guide, not the news. In light of this, let’s take a look at the charts.

Trading Microsoft stock

Daily chart of Microsoft stock.

Graphic courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Let’s start with the good. Microsoft’s stock has been able to beat a fund close to $ 135, recover several moving averages and is now digesting in the low $ 160.

The last few weeks of price action have done very well to the bulls. Recalling so many key levels, retracements and moving averages, it offers investors more levels of support to contemplate, rather than an almost infinite amount of resistance levels.

As much as I like to see the stock rally, I have to be realistic and take some of this move with a grain of salt. Does that mean the positive side is done in the market or in Microsoft? No, but the risk / return is becoming less attractive as we move forward without any kind of back-and-fill action.

If Microsoft stocks continue higher, the bulls will have to see it recover and close above the 61.8% retracement near $ 168 and the $ 170 level. In addition, it puts $ 175 to $ 178 at stake. the last of which is the 78.6% retracement from the February highs. On top of that it brings in an extra $ 180, which is also amazing that it’s been talked about given the price action in the past few weeks.

On the negative side, the first sign of caution would be a close below the 50-day moving average and $ 162.50. If MSFT can’t keep this sign, it puts less than $ 160 at stake. I think that in the end many investors, even the bulls, would like a reasonable withdrawal from Microsoft.

A drop to the $ 150 level and a 200-day moving average would be such a pullback. Even a drop in the previous resistance at $ 140 would represent a higher low, offering the bulls a great buying opportunity while maintaining a bullish construction.

