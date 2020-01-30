Trading with Gareon Conley paid off for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 4: Gareon Conley # 22 of the Houston Texans breaks a run in the end zone to Duke Williams # 82 wide receiver of Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Endgame on January 4 at NRG- Stadium on, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner / Getty Images)

Bradley Roby is unlikely to sign with Jair Lopez’s Houston Texans

Mid-season trading for Gareon Conley paid off for the Houston Texans secondary school.

The Houston Texans have seen Gareon Conley’s best side since he was placed 24th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Conley was selected the same year the Texans Deshaun Watson designed and was one of the better prospects for his position before some problems out of the field forced him to submit designs to the Raiders.

Conley had its ups and downs in Oakland, which allowed him to be available in trade talks with other league teams. However, the Texans decided to swap a third-placed player from 2020 for the Seattle Seahawks to take Conley’s team-friendly offer and potential, which he demonstrated in the state of Ohio and which made him a top player in the first round.

The Texans had to equip their cornerback group with injuries to Bradley Roby and Phillip Gaines. After a disappointing performance at the start, the team decided to forego Aaron Colvin.

During this course, secondary school trusted Johnathan Joseph’s hopes of continuing to make healthy and unexpected contributions from Lonnie Johnson and Keion Crossen. The Texan takeover was worth it.

It allowed the Texans to deploy an athletic, physical defender who was better suited to defending recipients than Crossen, who worked as a team specialist, or Johnson, who was a Kentucky rookie in his first season in the NFL.

Although Conley was seen as promising when he left college, he didn’t do as expected in the Raiders defense system, but changing the scenario was all he needed when he arrived in Houston.

Conley has made a full-time career in the Texas defense. He allowed a 52.2 percent share if thrown in his direction, an 87.1 quarterback rating, two touchdowns, and an average of 12.5 meters per reception in eight games.

Next: Bradley Roby is unlikely to sign again with the Texans

After Roby and Joseph made the freehand in 2020, it paid off for the Texans to have a young, talented cornerback under contract for two more seasons if they took advantage of the fifth year option in his rookie deal.