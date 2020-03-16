Traditional Halifax mascot Howard Brown alterations allegiance to RBS in playful stunt

In an fascinating change of situations, Halifax’s renowned frontman, Howard Brown, has switched his allegiance and opened an account with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to advertise its £175 switcher provide.

Brown 1st appeared on screens again in 2000, exactly where he moved desks from his career as a Halifax consumer services consultant to the singing and dancing confront of the financial institution.

He is well-known for a collection of adverts that modified the lyrics of strike tracks to deliver the financial institutions ‘extra’ guarantee in a catchy way. Tom Jones’ ‘Sex Bomb’ grew to become ‘Extra! Excess! (I know you want a lot more) while Baha Men’s ‘Who Permit The Canine Out?’ turned ‘Who Give You More?’

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=n-Y6V5sqf0U

His tenure as the experience of Halifax’s adverts ended in 2008 when he took on a role in its public relations department. Having said that, he left the bank that manufactured him a family identify in 2011 when Halifax employed Adam&Eve as its advert company and decided his encounter no longer equipped the brand.

Marking his first return to the world of advertising, because he created a cameo in an advert for Lodges.com, to emphasise how easy it is to swap banking companies, RBS has received Brown to do so, in a community way.

Opting to open up accounts with the RBS, Brown was spotted at its St. Andrew Square model in Edinburgh, and its Gordon St. branch in Glasgow.

Bruno Genovese, head of Royal Financial institution of Scotland present accounts, explained: “Switching lender accounts couldn’t be much easier and we hope our highest ever confirmed switcher offer will give an additional incentive for these who have been thinking about switching financial institutions – it evidently has for Howard.”