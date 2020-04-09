Traffic counters show an increase in the number of cars returning to the roads

While health authorities warn residents of the east of the country to holiday homes for the Easter weekend, traffic on the main roads of the Republic already shows a significant increase in volumes.

Traffic on major state roads has decreased by 80% as a result of restrictions on coronaviruses, which force people to stay at home unless they have to travel for essential work – but has dropped to around 25 % of normal in recent days. Traffic counters on the Dublin M50 show an increase of around 14% this week alone.

Health Minister Simon Harris worried about a possible increase in the number of patients later this month if people in the eastern part of the country with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus decide to go to holiday homes elsewhere on the island for the Easter weekend. The infectious disease expert, Dr. Paddy Mallon, compared the coming weekend to the Cheltenham Festival of racing in the UK which he said contributed significantly to the spread of the virus.

In order to combat the exodus of people from the East, the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) road manager has worked with Garda to set up temporary stops on all of Dublin’s main roads. La Garda said more than 1,000 checkpoints had already been set up and that on Wednesday evening, traffic jams at a checkpoint on the N11 at Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow spanned several kilometers to the M50 .

M50

Detailed information shows that last week car traffic on the M50 was around 7,000 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., but on Wednesday 8, car traffic rose to around 8,000 cars over the same period, an increase of about 14%.

On the N11 road between Dublin and Wexford, near where the Garda sets up a checkpoint on Wednesday evening at Kilmacanogue, the number of vehicles increased by almost 1,000, or almost 5% Wednesday, compared to the previous week.

Similar trends appeared on the N81 between the M50 and Tallaght with volumes up by just over 5% on Wednesday compared to the previous week.

On the N7 between the M50 and Newlands Cross, the daily traffic volume increased by 15% over the same period.

Traffic on the N4 near Liffey Valley increased 4.2%, from 36,774 vehicles to 38,345; on the N3 at Blanchardstown, volumes increased by 5.9%; on the M50, near Finglas, the busiest section of motorway traffic increased by 4.46% to 5.12 vehicles; and on the M1, just south of the airport, volumes increased to a lesser extent, just 2%.