Traffic in Auckland: the chaos of CBD on the verge of worsening with the closure of a major intersection

Traffic chaos in Auckland’s central business district is set to worsen with the closure of a major intersection for the better part of the year.

The intersection of Wellesley Street West with Albert Street and Mayoral Drive will close on March 1 to allow the start of a new underground train station as part of the $ 4.4 billion rail link.

As a result, most of the bus services that bring 30,000 people into the city on weekdays will be rerouted from February 23.

The closure of the Wellesley St intersection until early next year is just one of some 40 road closures related to roadworks in the city center during the summer, causing harm for motorists and users of public transport.

Long-standing roadworks on Quay St to prepare the city for the America’s Cup next summer and the construction of a $ 5.3 million bike path on Victoria St are two of the most visible disruptions that have earned Auckland the nickname “City of Cones”.

Dale Burtenshaw, deputy project director for the Link Alliance that builds the CRL tunnels and stations, said the impact of the closure of the Wellesley St intersection was inevitable.

“We are determined to minimize this as much as possible while we are building the station. Our priority is to keep people informed,” he said.

He said that the construction of the Aotea station under the intersection was massive. You have to move underground services like gas, electricity and water and build the station walls and roof.

Once constructed, Wellesley St West will reopen to through traffic in early 2021 while construction of the station, platform and tunnels will continue underground.

A small section of Mayoral Drive behind the intersection will remain closed until the CRL is completed in 2024.

Shops at or near the intersection will remain open at all times and temporary trails will be installed for pedestrians.

AT network development director Pete Moth said the re-routed buses will be supported by new measures, including dedicated bus lanes 24/7.

Buses will divert along Mayoral Drive or Victoria St, depending on the route, he said.

“If you are traveling downtown by bus, we recommend that people check our website or their bus stops to see if their itinerary is affected,” he said.

For motorists, traffic diversions will be in place once the intersection is closed. Mayoral Drive and Victoria Street will be used as alternatives. Work on the Victoria Street bike paths should be completed by the end of this month.

Access to nearby car parks will be maintained.

Once the intersection of Wellesley Street reopens, the Link Alliance will move to the intersection of Victoria Street West and Albert Street, which will close traffic.

