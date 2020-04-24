Traffic volumes increase steadily during lockdown

Traffic volumes have increased by around 10% since the Easter weekend, according to the latest figures published by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Information from 350 traffic points across the country is supported by both the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies (DIAS) seismic data and the monitoring of Apple mobile phones.

On Thursday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan, warned of complacency and highlighted data from traffic volumes, cell phones and seismic sensors that suggested increased activity or “slippage” Of compliance.

Dr. Holohan said he understands public frustration, but “it would actually take very little to lose the good work we have done.”

He stressed that while people may think that Ireland is on “a path to loosening measures on May 5, this is not the case. If the decision were to be made today, we would not advise that the restrictions in place be relaxed. “

According to the TII, between the closing of schools on March 12 and the general lockdown announced on March 27, the volume of traffic dropped by 40% during the week. They fell again by 70% after the ban on all non-essential travel outside a two-kilometer zone.

On Easter Sunday April 12, traffic fell to just 13% of what would be normal volumes.

Since the end of the Easter weekend, the number of passengers has increased. An analysis of the TII figures for three of the busiest traffic points in the country shows that volumes are increasing day by day.

Between Tuesday and Thursday (Monday 13 April being a public holiday), traffic on the M1 between Donabate and Balbriggan South, on the M50 between the junctions M4 and M7, and the M8 between Glanmire and Dunkettle near Cork is up 7.8 by respectively 6.5% and 5% each week.

Traffic volumes between the first Thursday of the lockdown (April 2) and this Thursday (April 23) indicate increases of 11.5% in traffic volumes on the M50, 9% on the M8 and 7% on the M1. However, even these traffic increases leave volumes of a third of what would normally be expected.

A TII spokesperson said overall traffic volumes were up 10% on average from the first three weeks of the lockdown, and figures presented to the government by the organization prove it.

TII information only measures traffic points between cities and not activity in cities.

The Irish national seismic network seismic monitor in the Dublin mountains has detected a notable increase in man-made seismic noise since the start of the lockout.

Stations recorded earthquake noise up to a third lower than it was before the lockout, falling to its calmest point on Easter Sunday, but every day of that week saw more activity in the greater Dublin area than every other day since lockout started. .

The graph was used by Dr. Holohan at Thursday’s press conference to illustrate his point about more noise. However, a spokesperson for the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies said he would not answer questions about the data for “fear of damaging the work of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) by producing clear and succinct messages which are essential at this time. “

Apple has made its mobility data available to the government from Apple card applications. They show that activity continues to remain significantly below normal.

Currently, inquiries about driving have decreased by 64%, walking by 67% and other forms of public transportation such as public transportation or biking by 87%. During the first week of solitary confinement, although requests for driving and walking cards decreased by a total of 70%. This would indicate an increase in activity of about five percent.