Traffic warning: road closure

O’NealLn. will be partially closed at 3895 O’Neal Ln. for road repairs until February 14, 2020.

Burbank Drive is closed between Nicholson and Gardere Lane to start repairing the concrete Friday February 7th at 8 p.m. until Monday, February 10th at 5 a.m. a lane remains open in both directions at all times.

LA 30 near Airline in Ascension Parish is closing Saturday February 8th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for railway maintenance. DOTD says there will be redirection marks.

Jefferson Highway External closures Tuesday February 4th by Monday, February 10th between the intersection on the Airline Highway and Tiger Bend Road. The closure lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and on weekends, it closes at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. A lane is open in both directions at all times.

There will also be an alternate lane closure between the intersections of Tiger Bend Road and Highland Road. A lane is open at all times.

These closures can change due to weather conditions.

I-10 East (Washington St, to LSU Lakes)

The right and middle lanes are closed by Saturday February 8th (Sunday, February 9, 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.) for concrete repairs to the bridge starts.

The left lane in an easterly direction remains open for through traffic.

LA 308

DOTD will be working on realigning the curves and shoulders until Thursday February 20th, Roadwork begins in Paincourtville at the LA 70 / LA 308 intersection and ends in Napoleonville.

Until the end of the project, temporary and complete closings of the lanes can be expected. Oversized loads that are wider than 10 feet must not pass through the construction zone.

Oklahoma Drive is closed from Arches Street to Nicholson Drive Saturday February 29th at 5 p.m. for road pavement.

