[Trai proposes to withdraw fifty paise in SMS outside of the every day restrict of 100 – Latest news]

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed to eliminate a preset charge of 50 nations around the world for each and every SMS despatched further than a each day restrict of 100 messages for every SIM. In its tariff purchase in November 2012, Trai had notified a minimal amount of 50 paise to control the menace of annoying messages.

"With the introduction of TCCCPR (Telecom Professional Communications Consumer Choice Polices) 2018, it is thought of that SMS amount regulation may well not be needed.

"Consequently, the draft Telecommunications Amount Get (65th Modification), 2020 proposes the withdrawal of regulatory provisions related to the SMS rate released by the Telecommunications Price Get (54th Modification)," Trai mentioned in the task of the Telecommunications Tariff Buy (65th Amendment), 2020.

The regulator established March 3 as the deadline for stakeholder remarks on the draft and March 17 for remarks from it.