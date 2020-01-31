Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony ‘not ready’ to play against Lakers will drop out

January 31 (UPI) – Portland Trail Blazers striker Carmelo Anthony, a close friend of the great Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, will miss the game against the Lakers on Friday night for “personal reasons,” the team said.

League sources told USA Today Sports and The Athletic on Friday that Anthony would not play against the Lakers because he “continues to mourn and worry about the loss of Kobe Bryant.”

The Friday game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is the first for the Lakers since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. The Lakers matchup against LA Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed due to the tragedy.

“I respect (Anthony’s decision to stay outside). I know him and Kobe who had a great relationship,” Trail Blazer’s star guard Damian Lillard told reporters. “It’s something he couldn’t handle. We all respect his decision.”

Anthony and Bryant became close friends when they joined the US Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012. Anthony wrote an emotional tribute to the Lakers icon on social media earlier this week, saying that Bryant told him that he was going to take part in the Friday game between the Blazers and Lakers.

“I hate having so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words,” Anthony wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “The times I have to say most often are the times when I can’t speak. I cry inside, but I can’t be heard. You don’t know how hard it is to pretend I smile when I have it. ” these clouds of feelings.

“This pain is almost unbearable, champ! Why are you brother Why GiGi? Why are you leaving Vanessa with this grief and pain. Why? It doesn’t make sense to me. I know that I shouldn’t question God’s will. I know that God doesn’t make no mistakes. It just seems like it always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun. “

Anthony played the Trail Blazer between 139 and 129 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The all-star striker also played Wednesday night’s 125-112 win over the Houston Rockets in Portland, but admitted after the game that he wasn’t sure whether to face the Lakers at Staples Center.

The Lakers matchup against the Trail Blazers is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.