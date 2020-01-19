Trail blazers swap Kent Bazemore for Kings in a five-player swap

January 19 (UPI) – The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade seasoned Swingman Kent Bazemore for the Sacramento Kings to save a cap.

League sources told ESPN and the Oregonian on Saturday that Trail Blazer Bazemore, striker Anthony Tolliver and two future second round draft picks will send to Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

According to the ESPN, the trail blazers will post a salary of $ 12.5 million after trading. The Kings luxury tax bill drops to $ 7 million with the swap.

Bazemore played in his first season in Portland, scoring an average of 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year. Bazemore ($ 19.3 million) and Tolliver ($ 1.6 million) currently have expiring contracts.

Ariza scored an average of 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his first season with the Kings. According to ESPN, he has a partial guarantee of $ 1.8 million for his current $ 12.8 million contract next season. Portland will have until June 30 to exercise or decline this option.

According to the ESPN, the trail blazers will also create a $ 7.2 million and $ 1.7 million trade exception under the agreement. Both exceptions will expire next January.