trail-blazing-former-justice-charles-freeman-lifeless-at-86:-‘a-consensus-builder-[who]-handled-everyone-equally-and-with-regard.”

Former Illinois Supreme Court docket Justice Charles E. Freeman, the to start with African American to serve on the state’s best bench, has died. He was 86.

In a assertion, Chief Justice Anne M. Burke mentioned Justice Freeman experienced turn into a close friend and mentor though they served on the bench with each other.

“However, we grew to become shut mates as soon as we grew to become colleagues and I regarded as Charles to be my mentor. He was a gentleman and a truly gracious individual. I never listened to him say an unkind term about any individual. He was a consensus builder and handled every person equally and with regard.”

Justice Freeman won election to the Prepare dinner County Circuit Court in 1976 and served for 10 yrs, according to a statement from the Illinois Supreme Court docket.

During that tenure, he produced heritage.

He turned the to start with African American to swear in a Chicago mayor, administering the oath of business office in 1983 to Harold Washington, the city’s initially black mayor.

Freeman and Washington were being longtime close friends and shared a legislation workplace for various many years.

Cook dinner County Circuit Decide Charles E. Freeman swears in Harold Washington as the mayor of Chicago in 1983. Outgoing Mayor Jane Byrne is at appropriate File Photo. Keith Hale/Chicago Sunshine-Moments.

In 1986, Justice Freeman was elected to the to start with district appellate courtroom and also served as a presiding choose for the third division before staying elected to the Supreme Court in 1990 to fill the emptiness of Seymour Simon, the Supreme Court assertion explained. In 1997, he ascended to the posture of main justice — he was the 1st African-American to do so.

Justice Freeman served on the court for 28 years, from 1990 to 2018. Present-day Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. was picked by Justice Freeman to serve out the relaxation of his expression on the bench.

He was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1933, the descendant of slaves freed by Quakers ahead of the Civil War. Soon after receiving his bachelor’s from Virginia Union University in 1954, Freeman came east, attending the John Marshall Legislation School exactly where he gained his regulation degree in 1962.

He is survived by his son, Kevin (spouse Cami) Freeman, two grandchildren, as nicely as his brother James Freeman in Richmond, Virginia, according to the state Supreme Court’s statement. A memorial service hosted in Chicago by the Illinois Supreme Court docket will be declared at a later on date.

