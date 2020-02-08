Trail of destruction in the south left after fatal storm

February 8 (UPI) – Heavy rain and severe weather shook the south from Wednesday to Friday morning. At least five people were killed and over 250,000 others remained without electricity from Florida to Virginia.

The first storm-related death came from Demopolis, Ala., According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, when a tornado was hit. Kevin McKinney, the Marengo County emergency director, identified the victim as Anita Rembert. According to McKinney, the woman was in one of two mobile homes destroyed by the Twister. Her husband Curtis was also injured while her daughter and two grandchildren were also at home.

An NWS survey team confirmed that an EF1 tornado had landed in the area and has wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. The tornado was nearly a mile and a half down.

Four more deaths from the severe outbreak were due to weather-related car accidents. A driver in South Carolina was killed by a falling tree near Fort Mill. Another driver, Terry Fisher, 73, was killed in his pickup truck after the vehicle drove down a 25-foot escarpment into a stream, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

In Tennessee, two deaths and six injuries resulted in two crashes. The first crash killed one and injured two others in Knoxville on Thursday when a car was parked in a truck, according to a police press release. The other accident claimed the life of Brooke Sampson, a 36-year-old teacher, and injured four others. The cause of this crash is said, according to the spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lt. Bill Miller, still under investigation.

The storms rumbled through Florida on Thursday night, with winds of 76 mph being reported at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. High winds from the storms rushed a crane onto Interstate 275 near Pinellas Park, Florida, north of St. Petersburg.

In Seminole, one person was injured and several others were caught when a tree fell on a house. Wind gusts above 60 miles per hour have been reported amid a tornado warning in the region. No tornado has been confirmed at this time. However, the National Weather Service’s inspection teams will investigate the damage in the coming days and determine whether or not the destruction was caused by a tornado.

There were occasional ground stops at the airports in Orlando, Tampa and Miami, Florida when the thunderstorms passed through these cities on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, people throughout the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina were concerned about tornado watches, even before the clock struck midday.

A “particularly dangerous situation” tornado warning was issued in Charlotte, NC. Shortly after 10 a.m., Charlotte Douglas International Airport led people into shelters and ordered others to stay away from windows.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that the airfield could be damaged due to the severe storms and the airport was closed until early afternoon. More than 1,000 flights were delayed and another 470 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled by Thursday evening.

Charlotte’s fire department had to rescue a group of people trapped in the basement of a doctor’s office late Thursday morning after seeking shelter from the storms. The door was jammed without a doorknob or handle.

“It started out very scary, especially because I don’t think anyone would want to go to a basement during a storm because it may mean,” Veronica Zalewa, one of the people trapped in the basement, told AccuWeather. “And then I don’t know for anyone else, but for me it didn’t really become an inconvenience, it almost became a kind of weird situation.”

Pouring rain accompanied the heavy storms and led to widespread flooding throughout the region.

In Grover, NC, there was a report on Twitter that a bridge on Lavender Road had collapsed. The picture with the tweet showed a bridge that was washed into the Buffalo Creek flood.

A possible tornado was recorded at 10:24 a.m. in Spartanburg, S.C., according to several observers. The SPC also added reports of damage to a local Walmart at the Dorman Center.

Another series of tornado watches for parts of North Carolina and Virginia came into force at 11 a.m., according to the NWS Tornado Report. Tornado clocks for areas in Central South Carolina and Southern North Carolina have also been expanded.

In a “particularly dangerous situation” issued for parts of Cabarrus, Central Mecklenburg and Southeast Gaston in North Carolina, the NWS confirmed that a dangerous tornado had landed 7 miles east of Gastonia at 11:21 AM.

A total of eight tornadoes were reported on Thursday and Thursday evening, according to the SPC.

Traffic hazard and concern congested areas in Virginia, such as B. Danville, north of the North Carolina border. According to the Danville Police Department, mudslides have blocked traffic on Memorial Drive due to heavy rainfall.

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia on Thursday evening in response to the flooding in the southwestern corner of the state.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the floods drove more than 500 residents in the city of Richland, while streets in the southwestern part of the state were washed away.

According to the NWS, at least 11 cities in the southeast of the country have broken their daily rainfall record for February 6th.

Greenville, SC, received 5.36 inches of rainfall on February 6, breaking the old 2.77-inch daily rainfall record set in 1955. Asheville, NC, received 3.35 inches of rainfall, breaking the 123-year-old 1.85-inch daily rainfall record in 1897.

Greensboro, N.C.; Athens, Ga.; Birmingham, Ala .; and Knoxville, Tenn.; Other cities broke their daily rainfall records on February 6th.

Reports of tornadoes, hail, and terrifying winds roared across the deep south on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

A construction area in New Orleans was the site of the first injury reports of the outbreak when the scaffolding collapsed over a sidewalk in high winds. According to the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, a person with minor injuries was hospitalized.

The first tornado report came from an observer from Simpson County, Mississippi. According to the NWS Storm Prediction Center, trees have been felled and structural damage has been reported in the Martinville area. Minutes later, a storm chaser had received visual confirmation of the possible tornado, and further reports of fallen trees and power lines were confirmed on Highway 540.

“I heard a booming sound, a bit like a freight train going slow, and when I got to the door to check it was blowing really hard,” said JC Powell, a Simpson county resident, said WLBT.com , “(The tornado) just took everything. He took the pickup bed from my neighbor’s pickup and brought it to my home, and that threw my window out of my car … I couldn’t do it.”

Potential tornadoes that resulted in fallen and fallen trees, structural damage, and blown-off roofs were also reported in the counties of Smith, Yazoo, Holmes, Leake, and Jasper, Miss., Afternoon, and evening.

In Clarke County, east of Mississippi, a reported tornado in Enterprise crashed an 18-wheel vehicle and blocked numerous major roads. The driver of this 18-wheeler was initially caught in his vehicle. Emergency director Eddie Ivy reported that no injuries have occurred, according to WTOK.com.

In Dunwoody, Georgia, a tree fell on a vehicle traveling on Interstate-285 and temporarily blocked the alleys leading east. No injuries were reported.

The storm system that triggered the storm was also responsible for dropping record snow in parts of the central United States before the northeast fell on Friday.

“This storm system has seen drier conditions in the south over the weekend,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff.

“However, AccuWeather’s meteorologists are actively monitoring whether there may be rain and violent thunderstorms in the region for several days in the early to mid-part of the next week,” she added.