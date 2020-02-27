trailer-for-new-‘candyman’-reveals-scares-and-a-gentrification-topic

The hook is there, and so are the bees and the blood, in the trailer introduced Thursday for “Candyman,” a sequel of kinds to the 1992 Chicago horror typical.

The town also is central to the new movie, developed and co-composed by Jordan Peele (“Us,” “Get Out”). In the authentic, a graduate scholar researched a supernatural killer in the Cabrini-Eco-friendly community housing advancement who would be summoned if a person stated “Candyman” 5 occasions into a mirror.

With Cabrini mainly long gone now, the new film finds an artist going into a luxurious condo on its former Close to North Facet website and saying, “I truly feel seriously related to this neighborhood.”

He results in a gallery show of grotesque paintings that involves a mirror tempting the hipster guests to recite the magic terms. Yet another sequence reveals 5 gals chanting “Candyman” into a restroom mirror, with unpleasant outcomes.

A gradual address model of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” adds to the menace.

“Gentrification is what helped us to reimagine the tale due to the fact Cabrini-Eco-friendly is long gone,” director Nia DaCosta informed Deadline. “The movie from the ’90s has a eyesight of Cabrini-Green in which it’s form of on its way to being knocked down.”

Noting the enhancement there because, she added, “What we converse about in the film are the ghosts that have been left powering for the reason that of gentrification.”

“Candyman” is in theaters June 12.