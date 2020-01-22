“Trailer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars”; last season premieres in February

Fans of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, the wait is almost over!

Disney announced on Wednesday that the final season of “Clone Wars” will air on Disney + on February 21. The studio also released the trailer for the last season, which you can watch here.

The new episodes “will continue the intrigue introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to” Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, “” teased Disney.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul. Dave Filoni is credited as executive producer and supervisory director of the series.

The upcoming season, the seventh in the series, is the first season to air on Disney +. The series was created on Cartoon Network in 2008, spanning five seasons before a possible switch to Netflix for one season.

The recently launched Disney + has housed Disney’s extensive library of entertainment content for decades, mostly movies and TV series from five of the company’s major brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In addition to the library content offered on Disney +, Disney has developed a list of original movies and series specifically for the streamer. A live version of “Lady and the Tramp”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and the Star Wars live series “The Mandalorian”, which spawned social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, are part of the Disney + originals.

