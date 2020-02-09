Train delays hit Auckland commuters on the South, East and West lines

Passengers on the Auckland train face a difficult start to the week with significant delays and a suspended line this morning.

Auckland Transport stated that due to a signal problem in Newmarket, all services on the south, east and west lines would operate approximately every 20 minutes.

Services on the South line would travel via the East line between Otahuhu and Britomart, and services on the Onehunga line only operated between there and Penrose.

UPDATE 1 – 7:18 AM

Services on the Onehunga line operate only between Onehunga and Penrose.

Currently, no train service to Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane, Remuera and Newmarket. Other lines work approx. every 20 minutes.

South line services for traveling via the east line.

Commuters reported confusion at stations and poor communication from staff about the situation.

“The trains only go to Grafton and our train just sat in Swanson,” said a commuter.

“No communication in the app and train staff are not 100% sure of what is going on.

“(People) race to take buses or cars.”

Trains on the west line were interrupted due to problems with the south line. Trains only go to Grafton and our train sits in Swanson. NO communication in the app and train staff is not 100% secure. Pax racing to take buses or cars. @AklTransport #A Auckland

