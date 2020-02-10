Train delays in Auckland: how to get back

Aucklanders trying to get home by rail face more delays this evening, after a warning box caught fire this morning in Newmarket.

The fire in the signal box shut down the stations in Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane and Remuera. It also left all services on the south, east and west lines running every 20 minutes, causing major delays for commuters this morning.

KiwiRail has now announced that the repair of the signal box will take the rest of the day, said Auckland Transport.

The common carrier thanked people for their patience and said they should monitor AT social media for updates.

UPDATE 6 – 3.15 p.m.

A fire in a KiwiRail signal box in Newmarket continues to affect certain train services this afternoon. KiwiRail Says Train Signal Cabinet Repairs Should Take The Rest Of The Day

Western line

All stations served (including Newmarket) with a scheduled frequency of 10 minutes

Eastern line

All stations are served, but on a reduced frequency of 20 minutes.

Britomart’s Eastern Line departures will be at 3:46 p.m., 4:06 p.m., 4:26 p.m., 4:46 p.m., etc.

South line

The Southern Line will run along the Eastern Line between Britomart and Otahuhu, stopping at all stations.

Britomart’s departures on the Southern Line will take place from 4:10 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., etc.

From Britomart to Newmarket station, use the Western Line

Britomart at Parnell Station, use the Western Line

Britomart at Remuera Station, use bus line 70 from 50 Customs St East via Britomart Place to Great South Road via Market Road, Remuera (four minutes walk from train station)

From Britomart to Greenlane Station, use bus line 70 from 50 Customs St East to Greenlane McDonald’s (five minutes walk from the station)

Britomart at Ellerslie Station, use bus line 70 from 50 Customs St East to Ellerslie stores (two minutes walk from train station)

From Britomart to Penrose station, use the East / South line to Otahuhu station, then transfer by shuttle to Penrose

Onehunga line

The service will only operate between Onehunga and Penrose.

Another option if you are going to Onehunga is bus 30 which operates on a frequency of 10 minutes from the Civic on Queen St.

.