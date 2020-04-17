Train March travelers at Syracuse International Airport; The Executive Director has a recommendation for April, May

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 07:55 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 07:55 PM EDT

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With a slight downturn to start March, Syracuse’s Hancock Airport has seen about 90 percent passenger traffic since mid-month.

2020 is embarking on an exciting journey in defining high-value travel after 2019, the most exciting year for travelers to Syracuse Airport in about 30 years.

Jason Terreri, chief operating officer, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority says, “The weather is bad but our plans come April and May will be the hardest month for us, and we are planning for that, what we see 90 to 95 percent down the road. ”

The TSA and Syracuse shelters are seeing about 4,000 passengers per day as it ends in February. Currently, about 100 to 150 passengers use it daily.

Terreri says, “It’s so quiet, we have a lot of trouble here at the airport. It’s important. There is no other way to say it. You shouldn’t be prepared for this. , no one would have expected this. ”

The airport received $ 12.9 million from the Federal Cares Act. Terreri said about $ 2 million will be used for the FAA-approved regional and state-funded airport.

Some of the money will be used to replace equipment such as snow removal aircraft, as well as other daily activities.

“This is the plan, but we have to use it as a place to run, and we are in a position to accommodate carriers when they all start to return and provide the means for faster recovery or not. if we can, ”Terreri said.

They also carry out the necessary parking and parking at the airport and the lot currently sees only about 100 vehicles at a time.

