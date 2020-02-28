“train-to-busan”-sequel-“peninsula”-unveils-1st-posters

The initially posters have been disclosed for “Peninsula,” the really-expected sequel to “Train to Busan”!

The movie is an motion blockbuster subsequent survivors in Korea four years right after the situations of “Train to Busan.” Becoming a member of director Yeon Sang Ho, who sat at the helm of “Train to Busan,” are cast customers Kang Dong Gained, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, Go Kyo Hwan, Kim Do Yoon, Lee Re, and Lee Ye Gained.

The two new posters display the people in precarious circumstances. The initial exhibits another person going for walks through an deserted port at night, with zombies around each and every corner.

In the second, the growing sunlight illuminates a mass of charging zombies, as Jung Suk (Kang Dong Gained) and Min Jung (Lee Jung Hyun) await them from at the rear of an abandoned auto.

“Peninsula” is scheduled to premiere this summer.

