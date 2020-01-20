Trainer Dave Coldwell discusses new partnership with Paul McCullagh

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell’s 2020 has a lot to do and one of the busiest multitaskers in boxing has strengthened his management team with Irishman Paul McCullagh.

The great punching expert, who has a large collection of amateur honors, has now declared himself a professional and his career is being monitored by Coldwell and MTK Global.

Coldwell, who has led many fighters to the most glorious heights of boxing, is excited to see his latest signing begin his new adventure.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with a lot of great people,” said Coldwell enthusiastically.

“Paul’s trainer, Jon O’Brian, is an old friend of mine and some I respect very much. When he came to me to discuss the possibility of working with him and Paul, it was an easy decision.

“Going a step further and getting MTK Global is fantastic. They have done great things in boxing for a long time and I am so happy to work with them. ‘

Coldwell said of McCullagh’s potential: “He is a fighter I am very excited about and he puts a lot of emphasis on what I like about a fighter. He is in good fights, he can hit and he is very hungry for success ,

“The plan now is to get his career going and enable him to fight properly so that he can gain the experience and learn to move forward. It’s great to have a positive start in 2020, and I’m always open to expanding my stable for the right fighters. “