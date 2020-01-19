Trainer O, Joe Burrow and Governor John Bel Edwards speak at the LSU celebration

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards, coach “O” and Joe Burrow were just a few notable people who spoke at the PMAC LSU celebration on Saturday, January 18.

Trainer “O” thanked the governor of Louisiana and others in his speech. The head coach of the LSU asked his team of trainers to stand up and receive applause. Trainer “O” especially thanked the LSU fans for the support the Tigers received in the game against Auburn and Florida.

Orgeron said, “The greatest thing this team had was” wanting “if you want to do something you can accomplish in your life,” and applauded his team. At the end of his speech, trainer “O” spoke about how proud he is to be a tiger. You can see Coach O’s speech, click here.

Joe Burrow expressed that his team dominated Heisman this season in Tuscaloosa Alabama. Burrow said how good his teammates and coaches are and shared a meaningful memory of it when coach Ensminger recruited him for the first time. You can see Burrow speaking, click here.

Edwards said this was a huge success for the state of Louisiana and praised coach “O” as saying, “It started in November 2017 with the best coach ever hired in college football history.” You can click here to see the governor’s speech.

,