Trainers and Veterinarians Charged With Generic Drug Addiction Scheme – San Francisco News – News News

NEW YORK (AP) – More than two dozen people, including champion trainer Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described Monday as a generalized international plan for drug horses to run faster.

Coach Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was accused of administering medication to improve the performance of this horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of its five high-profile races.

Charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four counts filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. Charges filed against 27 people include drug offenses and wrongful brand conspiracy.

Performance-enhancing drugs “were given to race authorities in an effort to increase their performance beyond their natural abilities,” William F. Sweeney Jr., the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office, said at a news conference . “What really happened to the horses was nothing but abuse. They experienced heart problems, overexertion leading to leg fractures, increased risk of injury and, in some cases, death. On the contrary, the human being involved in the scheme continued to align their portfolios as they manipulated this multi-million dollar racing industry around the world. “

Authorities say the drugs can cause the horses to become very strained, causing heart problems or death. According to the allegations, other medications used to weaken a horse’s pain sensitivity to improve horse performance can also cause foot fractures.

Authorities said participants in the fraud, which affects careers in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates, deceived federal and state regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. UU., For some state horse racing regulators and the betting public.

The president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Alex Waldrop, called the accusations “disgusting”.

“There is no place in our sport for people who treat horses, regardless of their well-being or who damage the integrity of our competition for personal gain,” Waldrop said. “We support the effort to bring these charges to light and hope that their speedy decision will help assure other horse racing participants and the general public that our sport will not tolerate or tolerate alleged behavior on charges. “

Federal authorities registered barns in Florida and a manufacturing facility in Kentucky. The Stronach Group, which operates Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Training Center in Florida, said it was in compliance with search warrants specific to defendants’ barns and positions only.

“The Stronach Group is committed to achieving the highest level of care and horse safety standards in carefully breeds,” the company said in a statement. “In our sport there is no room for anyone who does not prioritize the health and well-being of horses and riders.”

The group, which also operates Santa Anita Park in California and Pimlico Racecourse and Laurel Park in Maryland, was not charged. There is no evidence that these allegations have anything to do with the death of race authors in Santa Anita in 2019.

In the indictment, Servis is accused of giving Maximum Security a drug to improve performance called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a vet to look like a false positive for another substance. The other coach, Jorge Navarro, is also among the accused.

Maximum security on February 29 won the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup with $ 10m.

It has been alleged that Servis has given medicines to improve performance to “virtually all race carriers under his control”. He rode horses roughly 1,082 times from 2018 to February 2020, according to authorities.

“The charges in this indictment are the result of a widespread and corrupt scheme by race coaches, veterinarians, PED distributors and others to produce, distribute and receive worshiped and misplaced PEDs and for secretly administered those racially charged PEDs under participants of the “control” scheme, read, on one count.

Prosecutors pointed to allegations that professional horse racing is a $ 100 billion industry followed by millions of fans around the world, leading racehorses to sell at auction for more than $ 1 million.

“A sad day for the races, but it’s been a long time coming,” coach Graham Motion tweeted. “A good day for those who try to play by the rules, we’ll all be better at it.”

According to allegations, drug dealers and distributors known as “blood builders” to stimulate a horse’s resistance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the last decade.

One of Navarro’s horses, X and Jet, named in one of the charges as a drug maker to improve performance, was responsible for more than $ 3 million in profits and died of a marked heart attack in January.

“Unfortunately, our worst fears have been confirmed today, and those who love sports and horse athletes must be angry,” said United States Anti-Doping Agency Director-General Travis T. Tygart. “Fortunately, there are many in the industry who are pressing to prioritize equine health and safety. However, those who oppose uniform and independent regulation of the sport impede the kind of progress needed to curb this abuse. “

