Training schedule for Storm Spotter 2020

It may not feel like spring or summer, but this is the time of year to prepare for the harsh weather that occurs during these seasons. During the months of March and April, meteorologists from the National Weather Service will travel to various locations to present what to look out for in bad weather.

The presentation takes about 60-75 minutes. It is FREE and open to the public.

The role of a storm scout plays an important role because it enables forecasters to see the field in real time. This is important because the weather is constantly changing. For more information on what a storm scout is, click here.

While most offices also require personal training, the basics of a storm scout class are listed here.

If you are not yet convinced, here you will find an additional overview of the activities of a storm mockery as well as safety tips and additional information.

The storm weeks for Iowa and Wisconsin take place from late March to mid-April:

Iowa Severe Awareness (March 23-27) – Tornado Drill Day March 25th

Wisconsin Severe Awareness (April 13-17) – Tornado Drill Day April 16

