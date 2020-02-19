[Training your youngsters how to be aware, but not concerned of their surroundings]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s significant to make guaranteed your kids are mindful of their environment and know when a stranger could be risky. If they see something, they need to say anything.

Todd Minemier is a school resource officer with Richland Co. Sheriff’s Division. He performs to make positive area pupils know what a stranger is and how to figure out just one.

“What is a stranger? Detect what a stranger is, anyone that you do not know,” reported Minemier. “I ask them to believe about do I know the person’s identify? Do I know where by the human being life? Or do I know if the person has any tools or not? And if they never know the responses to those people 3 concerns, then the man or woman in all probability is a stranger to them.”

He reported the greatest thing is building guaranteed young ones are aware.

“I believe it is my position as a faculty useful resource officer, I consider it’s parents’ job to creating little ones informed, but not scared,” reported Minemier. “I never want them to have any conversations with strangers, so I talk about if you experience anyone subsequent you in a auto, or an individual going for walks with you, or someone seeking at you and you begin to have that sixth feeling where by you are sensation not comfortable, is to get to a risk-free stranger.”

He teaches his students to say one thing if they see one thing suspicious, and who risk-free strangers are that young children can rely on.

“There are generally men and women in our local community we can realize by their uniforms,through their cars,” stated Minemier. “They are strangers, but they are people that have been recognized in the local community as getting secure, and men and women that can assistance them right until your mother and father can be identified.”

He also teaches them how to be great witnesses.

“If you see someone, how would you describe another person? How would you describe me? Am I tall? Am I shorter? Is my hair thinning? Do I wear eyeglasses? What shape are the glasses? Vehicles, what sort of cars and trucks? How to determine tag figures, colours of vehicles. Things that would make them a superior witness so if a thing did transpire, they can report the information and facts to regulation enforcement,” explained Minemier.

Minemier mentioned he tells his college students to often test and use the buddy program and in no way be by yourself if they can support it. He also tells them not to interact with strangers but alternatively wander away, operate away, or worst-case scenario combat again if want be. And never be frightened to get in touch with 911.