Trains, flights, ferries canceled as a windbreak U.K.

Trains, flights and ferries were canceled and weather warnings spread across the UK as a storm with hurricane winds hit the region on Sunday.

Storm Ciara has brought winds of 129 km / h.

At least 10 railway companies in Great Britain have sent warnings of “not traveling” and nearly 20 others told passengers that they would expect a Sunday delay.

London Heathrow Airport and various airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number canceled by heavy winds.

The storm also brought heavy rainfall with it, so the Met Office 123 weather office warned of emergency floods.

People watch as a fishing boat sails the stormy seas on the way to the Mersey River in New Brighton, North West England on Sunday. (Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

The Premier League football match of Manchester City against West Ham on Sunday was called off due to the storm that ravaged Northern Europe.

The announcement was made five hours before the planned kick-off in the northern English city of Manchester, with City worried about safety due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”.

The storm has meant that football matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have also been postponed.