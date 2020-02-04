Tramlines 2020 line-up announced, including Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more

The line-up for Tramlines 2020 has been announced, including headliners Ian Brown, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Madness.

The Sheffield Weekender will take place from July 31st to August 2nd in the city’s Hillsborough Park.

The festival, which is taking place for the 12th time, will also feature gigs such as The Kooks, DMA, Pale Waves and Dizzee Rascal. Ian Brown will headline Friday night, followed by Catfish And The Bottlemen on Saturday. Meanwhile, Madness will end the weekend on Sarah Nulty’s main stage on Sunday.

Tramlines 2020 poster CREDIT: press

In a press release, Timm Cleasby, Operations Director of Tramlines said: “I am very pleased that we can present this line in Sheffield. Big names for Sheffield’s biggest party. Get the F.E.A.R. with Ian Brown on Friday night, right through to Sunday Madness, it has to be love. With some of Yorkshire’s best bands too, I hate to say I told you, but they’ll be Bonkers. We’ll see you in the park. “

Tramlines 2020 tickets are available now and cost £ 99.50 (plus booking fee) for the weekend or £ 45-50 per day (plus booking fee). The line-up is as follows:

Friday

Ian Brown

The Kooks

Pale waves

The pigeon detectives

La Roux

The big moon

The blinders

The lathums

Kavala

The hara

Full color

Saturday

Catfish and the Bottlemen

DMAs

Dizzee Rascal

The Sherlocks

The magic gang

Lucy Spraggan

Moody friends

Twisted wheel

views

More and more pregnant brothers

Lauran Hibberd

Aaron Smith

Lucia and the best guys

Sunday

madness

The beehives

The fratellis

Sister sledge

Sundara karma

twin Atlantic

Simple life

The snakes

The Reytons

The Orielles

Red Rum Club

Former director and co-founder of Tramlines, Sarah Nulty, died in 2018 at the age of 36. The main stage of the festival was named after her to honor her contribution to the Sheffield event and local music scene.

Meanwhile, Ian Brown released his last solo album “Ripples” last year. In a two-star review, NME wrote: “As a solo artist who far outperforms his previous epoch-defining band, no one can criticize Brown for trying. But he can definitely do better. “