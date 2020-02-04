Tramlines Festival 2020: Hillsborough Park

Tramlines festival

Sheffield’s biggest party, Tramlines Festival, is returning to Hillsborough Park this year, bringing the biggest and best line-up to date. Just like last year, Jared Musson will handle the event and report on his weekend trip, all while praying for sunshine.

Tramlines Festival just doesn’t seem to stop growing. Every year it delivers a superior line-up to the previous one and has a record visit. With four stages of music promising to cover a wide range of genres, a comedy tent and an open-air cinema, there is nowhere else for the people of Sheffield this summer.

This twelfth addition to the festival includes an impressive and comprehensive line-up, with a variety of acts ranging from huge headliners such as Madness and Ian Brown, to newer bands such as Twin Atlantic and The Magic Gang. The vast majority of the promotion will again take place on the main stage of Sarah Nulty, where visitors can watch Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Kooks and La Roux. But the special thing about Tramlines Festival is that there is a great time to have where you end the entire weekend.

If you like indie music, there really is no festival that can be compared to the newly announced line-up of Tramlines 2020. With darlings from the indie scene in abundance such as Kooks, The Fratellis, The Pigeon Detectives and Twisted Wheel, you are guaranteed to this weekend to see some of the best in the UK.

Other additions to look forward to are DMAs who have released two very impressive albums in their short career so far, Pale Waves who played a fantastic performance at the festival last year, and La Roux, an artist who is certainly refreshing and unique when she enters the stage.

The headline acts are where the festival really hit the nail on the head this year. The three chosen artists offer the perfect mix of music that has something for everyone. Madness, just like last year’s Nile Rogers and Chic, gives the festival a final hurray and closes the party definitively on Sunday evening this year. Stone Roses’ legendary frontman, Ian Brown, will host an ocean of bucket hat that wears fans on his return to Tramlines, and Catfish And The Bottlemen fit nicely between the two, with their more modern, edgy, indie approach.

Tickets are still on sale for the 30,000-capacity event during the weekend, but are almost close to the expected sold-out state. If your time is limited, you can also buy day tickets for the first time in the history of the festival, which are now for sale.

With a huge audience that wants to be, the great line-up of famous acts and hopefully some sun rays so that we don’t all flood to the ‘free poncho’ stand again, the Tramlines Festival might be able to fulfill its promise of the biggest party in Sheffield this year.

All photos supplied by Tramlines Festival.

