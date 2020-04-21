Trans Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan Recalls Her Past Life Through “Seven Dogs”: NPR

Jennifer Finney Boylan has written extensively about being a trans woman, including in the memoir, She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders. She co-chaired the board of directors of the LGBTQ GLAAD rights group from 2013 to 2017.

What does it mean to be a woman who has had a childhood? That’s the question LGBTQ activist Jennifer Finney Boylan has begun exploring her new memoir, Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs.

After Boylan came out as a trans in her 40s, she felt distant from her previous life. She describes her new book as “a memoir of masculinity, a kind of way of saying that expats can speak from their country of birth.”

Boylan acknowledges that some in the trans community may come up with the notion that she had a “childhood.”

“There are a lot of people who feel that they’ve always been who they are, and referring to an earlier part of your life differently is really disrespectful,” she says. “But despite that respect, for me, … I have had this experience and it is an experience I am now struggling to come to terms with.”

Boylan writes that when she was living as a child, and then as a man, there were times when she found it impossible to express the thing in her heart. But she never had to hide what she felt for dogs. Her memory is telling through the lens of seven different dogs she has loved over the years.

“There are times I struggle to remember what it used to be like in that world, but then I remember dogs, and it seems really clear,” she says. “There was a dog I had when I was a kid. There was a dog for when I was a teenager. And there’s one for when I was a cool college kid, and there was one for when I was a husband, and there’s a boyfriend, and a father. “

Highlights

On her first dog

The first dog we had was this mulish, snarling, resentful Dalmatian named – and I can’t believe we named this dog – Playboy. … Playboy will steal the Thanksgiving turkey from the table and chase after the motorcycles and work on your teammates. So, this was a difficult relationship. However, the one person in the world who loved Playboy without reservation – and the feeling was mutual – was my father. … He simply goes to the floor and asks that life-changing question: “Who is a good boy? Who is a good boy?” And I remember being jealous in some ways of that dog, because my dad could love this awful dog unconditionally, while for me, it was harder, because I didn’t know who a good kid was, but I knew that it was not me.

About why she didn’t release trans hormones or take until she was in her 40s

In those days, coming out as transgender was not unknown territory, at least it was for me. I hardly even had a word for the thing I felt. And as much as I knew I wanted to live my real life, I also felt that if I were to live that life, it would almost certainly lead to a life of marginality, of violence. I do I just thought, I could very well be killed, that there was no place in the world in which I could live. There is no place in the world to be. …

If I were to go to a doctor and be given the chance to take the medication I needed, I would probably still be very reluctant to do so because I was too scared. And I thought I would spend the rest of my life, never being loved by anyone except maybe my dog. I thought I would never have a family, never have a job. It seemed like my best life could cost me a lot. I just soldered on, hoping that all would improve.

About the process of dating his wife

It wasn’t exactly one day. It was a decision less than, like, erosion, maybe. … But I remember there was a day when a barrier collapsed on a train crossing and it was turning. It was probably January of the year 2000. So it was the new millennium. I remember we felt like we were in a new era. And I just saw freight train cars going by and I started to fall in love with that day and I ask that question: How long will you wait before you leave your current life? Eventually, the barrier went up, the train disappeared with the tracks, but I was just sitting there in my car in these kind of scumbags until the cars behind me started honoring and wondering what’s wrong with me. So that was the day I got home and I said to my wife, “I think I’ll get therapy again.” We talked a little bit about the issue of gender before that moment, but that was the moment I thought, I can’t continue living a life in which I’m not myself.

About his wife’s reaction

She’s a social worker, so her first reaction was, “Good! Therapy is a good thing.” She wanted to be happy, but she also felt, once it became clear that the transition was coming forward, that she had a dilemma where she had to think: I want to help the person I love most in the world right now. of their crisis. But in doing so, I can lose the person I love. It is a kind of dilemma that cannot be solved. And yet, we are still here together, after 32 years of marriage – 12 as husband and wife, and 20 as wife and wife.

About the process of understanding what a woman is like is transitional

Essentially I was going through second adolescence at the age of 40. And a lot of the trial and error things that girls and women go through when they are 5 and 10 and 15 were things I had to face outside. And even now, there are some things I’m still trying to figure out. It felt like making a French texture. I’m 61. I’m starting to think that ship has stopped. I will probably never learn how to do this now. …

I think living in this culture means that you are constantly influenced by what you want the culture to be, and if you are a woman, it means you are supposed to be thin. You are supposed to care how beautiful you are. You are supposed to care about a lot of things that you may not have to care about as much as the culture says you should. … There’s a way I felt: If I want to go in, if I want to go out into the world, then this is the waste I have to make. And it took me a while before I realized, in fact, no, you can fight that stuff. You went through all this trouble to become a woman. Why do you become anything less than the person you want to be?

About how trans had affected her reaction when her son came out as trans and became her daughter

Suffice it to say that when I came out as a trans, my expectation was that people should be happy for me, and I knew it was asking a lot of people, but I still had hope that people would understand that I was doing a difficult thing. was needed to enable me to live in the world.

Later, when my own son came out as a trans, I was surprised at how much I was able to struggle, at least at first, with her. Suddenly I had this idea of ​​what I was asking other people, including my own mother, to understand. In the end, I think I was so happy for her, and I love my daughter and I am really proud of her. But it’s funny how I think having a parent didn’t make my daughter’s transition any easier. In some ways and I think it might be harder.

We have many of our dreams tied up in our children, and it is hard to understand the obvious, and that your children are not here to live your dreams. Your children are here to live theirs. When I trained my own mother 20 years ago, she was 85. She is an evangelical Christian. She was a Republican, and I had a pretty good sense that my departure as a trans wasn’t going to hit her as the biggest thing that ever happened to her – and yet I fired her. I told you the story and I started crying. And she got up from her chair and put her arms around me and said, “I never turn back on my son. I always love you.” And I said, “But, Mom, won’t it be a scandal when everyone finds out I’m my daughter now?” And she said, “Well, quite frankly, yes, but I will adjust.” And then she quoted First Corinthians and said, “The greatest of these is love.” She said, “love reigns,” and for the most part it has in my life. So in some ways what I’m trying to do for my own daughter is to follow the example my mother set for me and to let love reign.

About what she considers to be the biggest differences between her life before her transition and now

In some ways, the biggest change is not going from male to female. The biggest change would be from someone who has a secret to someone who has no secret. And if you have a secret that is as deep as the question of who you are, it is something you will eat at all times. So what I could get up in the morning and think, “OK, we’ll do the kind thing again now.” And now I wake up in the morning and not think about it. Somehow, the genre has become something I think about a lot less.

I think it’s not just the difference between men and women, but it’s the difference between being young and middle-aged. So maybe I’m the wrong person to observe these changes, but I try to live my life with as much courage as possible. I would be honest and say that tears live very close to the surface now when they were not before. Maybe it’s estrogen. Maybe it’s just getting old. … You live long enough, ending up with a lot of arrows at your side. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t take much to get started, and often I just go because something wonderful happened. So my emotions are definitely closer to the surface, but then everything is closer to the surface – and not just because of the hormones, but because I live in the world with no secrets.

Sam Briger and Thea Chaloner produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Meghan Sullivan adapted it for the Web.