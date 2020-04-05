Trans groups are asking for a coronavirus emergency fund to help the community

A line outside the Boston restaurant offering free food to hospital staff struggling with coronavirus (Erin Clark / The Boston Globe / Getty)

Several transgender support groups have joined forces and urge the US government to provide emergency funding to help people who are going through the coronavirus epidemic.

California-based groups have written to Governor Gavin Newsom that they want to set up an Emergency Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund to address short-term and long-term needs.

Trans people are one of the most illegal groups in the country, the open letter states, and they face major national barriers that have only been exacerbated by the coronavirus.

“The institutional reforms that are supposed to be to overcome the barriers mean selling organizations and regulated activities, which are designed to help TGI people (transgender, gender nonconforming),” the letter reads.

“Due to the low levels of community service, this makes this moment very isolating and difficult.”

There are approximately 200,000 immigrants in California, many of whom are “financially strapped”.

A 2015 U.S. Survey The Transgender Survey found that 12 percent of adult respondents make less than $ 10,000 a year, compared with 4 percent of the average income.

Add to this the fact that LGBT + people are more likely to be at high risk for coronavirus, and are more likely to experience medical malpractice, the need for financial support related to the epidemic is clear.

The Boston restaurant is offering free food to coronavirus-fighting hospital staff (Erin Clark / The Boston Globe / Getty)

The groups identified differences that should be addressed, including housing, health care, employment, and age management.

The emergency fund “can help address the needs of TGI people within COVID-19, as well as help create long-term jobs that will prevent high risk in our community amid future problems,” the letter states.

Signed by seven groups: (protected emails), the Unique Women’s Coalition, Transgender Health and Wellness Center, Gender Justice LA, Transgender Law Center, El / La Para TransLatinas and Transgender, Gender Variant, Intersex Justice Project.

They know that everyone is struggling with the epidemic, but they have emphasized the importance of turning people overlooked in meaningful careers.

“When we say we are together, there are likely to be male and female designers,” Bamby Salcedo, President of The (email protected) Coalition told Forbes.

“As community leaders we make sure that we address our needs and problems, so we all ask for an understanding of what we are all about and how we can integrate and change what we say and do.”