Trans woman feeds these vulnerable people to help them survive the coronavirus

A trans woman in India is spending her days cooking free food for her neighbors to help them with the coronavirus epidemic.

Veena S, of Bengaluru, is a social worker and partner with the Solidarity Foundation, a nonprofit that provides assistance to sex workers.

But in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, he decided to help those who are sleeping to get through a difficult time by giving them free meals.

“I was born and raised,” Veena told the Times of India. “I don’t see the suffering of these people.”

He continued: “Most of the people living here are working full-time and cannot feed their families. Food shortages are getting worse by day.

“My family is worried, but as a social worker, it’s my job to help vulnerable people,” she added.

The worker wants to make sure that people in the area are not starving during this difficult time, he told The Better India.

“When the opening day was announced, I realized it would help our community.

“Initially we were cooking and distributing about 50 calories of rice every day – and we ended up giving about 300 packages.

He also called his area ‘unsafe’ and wanted to help them survive COVID-19.

“Of the total, more than 200 passports have been distributed in Okalipuram athletic groups, and the rest are for seafarers.”

She is getting help from non-profit organizations that are willing to help her by giving her things and money to meet her needs.

Local restaurants have begun their efforts, which means they are able to distribute enough food to those who are struggling.

Veena said he is working to make sure the needs of his community are met throughout the epidemic.

“We are vulnerable people, and it is at times like these that the help we need is paramount. I am glad I can help.”