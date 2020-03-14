LGBT + leaders have launched a hunger strike in Santa Ana demanding the end of ICE prison treaties. It claims transgender women experience abuse while incarcerated (Mindy Schauer / Digital First Media / Orange County Register / Getty)

A trans woman who wants to survive in the US has been raped while in solitary confinement and should be released, she says.

Alejandra Alor Reyes, of Mexico, has been jailed for nine months in Arizona pending sentencing.

During this time, which he spent at Immigration and Customs Enforuction (ICE) for men, he had been abused and harassed and is now suffering from PTSD, his aides say.

The Arizona ACLU, the Trans Queer Pueblo and the Detention Watch Network are among the agencies seeking Reyes’s release on humanitarian grounds, according to NBC.

“ICE continues to fail to take care of its needs and hurt her in retention,” said Yvette Borja, an Arizona ACLU lawyer.

“We are concerned about her mental illness because she is diagnosed with PTSD. This can lead to mental illness if she is not released,” said Borja.

Reyes, 38, fled Mexico for the torture and stigma he suffered from being an exchange mother.

Before arriving at the US border the asylum seeker was robbed and beaten, and part of his finger was cut.

Despite this, he was placed in a men’s prison where he was also abused, and remained on two sides – one for a month – in solitary confinement.

Advocates account for about 90 potential expeditionary candidates, none of whom have a gender-appropriate position.

ICE said it had offered Reyes the opportunity to be transferred to a temporary detention center for those who wanted to keep them in August last but had refused.

“ICE is committed to promoting an immigration system that manages the health, safety, and security of all its caregivers and guardians, including heterosexual, bisexual, transgender people,” Yasmeen’s prophet Pitts O ‘Keefe did.

Earlier this month, a woman who was dropped from Homeland Security revealed that an HIV-positive woman after being arrested had left her bleeding for 13 days.