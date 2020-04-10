Trans women need the same protections against violence as bio women

Men who identify as women will be included in the “Biden Plan to End Violence against Women,” says Joe Biden’s campaign website.

Biden presents his plan by having credit for the Violence against Women Act 1994, which did not include transgender women as beneficiaries:

One of the engines of Joe Biden’s entire career has been the fight against power abuses, whether financial or physical. That force prompted him to draft and promote the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, establish the first White House adviser on violence against women during the Obama-Biden Administration, and launch a national campaign to change culture that surrounds campus rape and sexual assault. .

The LGBT angle was added later, according to the website:

Since 1994, Biden has been leading efforts to get Congress to pass legislation that would renew and reinforce the VAWA, three times: in 2000, 2005, and 2013. Each time, the reauthorization of VAWA has improved the previous one by ensuring that especially vulnerable communities – from native women to LGBTQ people – are included in the Act.

But as a presidential candidate, Biden has expanded the definition of battered “women” to even more, including supporting legislation to code this definition:

In direct response to the high murder rates of transgender people (especially transgender women of color), the Biden Administration will push to provide federal funding for local efforts to meet the needs of transgender communities, including employment assistance, and assistance. housing, leadership development, and other priorities identified by local communities. Specifically, Biden will work to pass the Equality Act, to reduce economic barriers and social stigma, and the LGBTQ Essential Data Act, which would help gather a wealth of critical data on anti-trans violence and the factors behind it. they push He will also direct his administration to update the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting, FBI Supplementary Homicide Reporting (FBI-SHR) to include sexual orientation and gender identity. These reports do not currently include categories of sexual orientation and gender identity, making it difficult for us to diagnose and measure the extent of violent crime against transgender, gay, lesbian, and bisexual victims.

Biden’s plan would increase federal funding through the council, including restoring United States funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which President Donald Trump suspended due to the Fund’s support for the UN. ‘abortion in the guise of’ reproductive rights’.

