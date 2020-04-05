Below is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, “Face the Nation,” aired Sunday, April 5, 2020.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Transfer to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. Dr. Forch, thank you for doing and thank you for taking the time for us.

Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI: Good to be with you, Margaret.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We heard from the president that there will be many deaths in the coming weeks. Dr. Barks said it was not time to go to grocery stores and pharmacies. What should Americans prepare?

Dr. FAUCI: Well, this week will be a bad week. Looking at Margaret, unfortunately, the projection of the curve and the kinetics of the curve, there is still escalation. You also need to expect that within a week, perhaps sooner, the curve will flatten out and fall. The mitigation measures I mentioned earlier are key to that success. That means, on the other hand, things get worse and you need to be prepared for it. It will shock some. It sure is really annoying to see it. But that is what happens before it turns around. We just sit down, relax, and keep physical separation, as this week is a bad week and we have to get over it this week.

Margaret Brennan: Dr., do you say that mitigation is working and you are having this pandemic, despite the deaths we may see?

Dr. FAUCI: Yes.

Margaret Brennan:-Under control?

Dr. FAUCI: MARGARET, I don’t say we control it. That is a false statement. We are struggling to control it, and that is the problem at hand. The important thing is that there is an increase in the new case and then it levels off. However, as a result, they are not seen for days, if not weeks. Because lower cases reduce hospitalization, intensive care, and death. Thus, even if there is a real improvement in the number of new cases that are beginning to level off, deaths will be delayed by a week or more. Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared to see the tail from death, although it is clear that the mitigation is working. Therefore, the first thing you want to check is to check every day. Is the number of new cases beginning to stabilize? We have seen it in Italy. You have stated it correctly. Hopefully you will soon see it in New York. And that is the first sign to come down with that plateau.

Margaret Brennan: When Governor Cuomo says we’re in New York, it hasn’t reached the top yet, what does that actually mean? And what happens on the other side of that vertex?

Dr. FAUCI: As you know, what the governor is saying is that we still see an increase. The curve we often show at meetings is that the epidemic curve rises, it rises slightly, and then begins to fall. What Governor Cuomo has said is that it has not yet reached its peak. And when you do, you will start to see a little flattening and come down. Where we are now is really nearing its peak. And that’s why he’s saying, and what we’re saying is that next week will look bad because we’re not yet at the top. And within a week, around eight or nine days, hopefully we’ll see that turnaround.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The virus reports that the wealth of working from home has been spread to developing countries and communities where people do not actually have. What does the risk of re-infection here in the United States mean?

Dr. FAUCI: Well, you bring up a very good point, Margaret. Unless we manage this globally, it is very likely that we, and also in the sense that I am, assume seasonality. Because it is so low that it is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet, you should be prepared for a resurrection may begin the next season. And that’s why we work hard and our preparations are much better than that, but importantly we are promoting vaccines and conducting clinical trials for therapeutic intervention Because, if the resurrection is actually seen, the intervention we did not have at the beginning of the situation we are in.

Margaret Brennan: Yesterday you mentioned that there are three things that you think need to be introduced into these countries before you lift their restrictions. How well do you meet these requirements you have presented?

Dr. FAUCI: Although not yet 100%, those responsible for performing these tests will have an unusual increase in their ability to perform the type of tests needed in the next 1-2 weeks. In order to be able to identify individual cases, not only are the tests important, but they are isolated and communicated to the trace. But we really need to know what the spread of this infection is to society. This is important if you plan to return to normal, or at least take the first steps to return to normal. You need to know what is there. You need to know what you are dealing with. So testing is even more important than what we’ve been talking about.

Margaret Brennan: Do you wear a mask when you’re not on TV?

Dr. FAUCI: Well, as you know, my-my life-is quite different. I-I’m 6 feet away from those who can. When I go out, I don’t really do much because of my life, as it is now, Margaret, I will. Wear a mask if you are in a situation where you cannot control a distance of 6 feet. In fact, my wife has just gone for a morning meal and does not wear a mask when running in or out of the house. However, as I do, when you fall into a situation where you are neither force nor control at a distance of 6 feet, I recommend that you perform the CDC properly and exactly as stated. It is an accessory. This is an additional way to protect you and protect others.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you tell our viewers living in Dr., South Carolina, Arkansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Utah to eight states that have no home orders? What does it do to the planned White House model of death? Are they risking the rest of the country?

Dr. FAUCI: Well, not as much as they are risking the rest of the country, they are risking the rest of the country. Therefore, whenever you reach that podium at the White House briefing room, MARGARET, you always basically begging people to see these very simple guidelines on physical separation. And they are very clear. They are all like different ways of saying the same thing. Physically separate. 6 feet away. 10 people in the crowd. Avoid interactions like movies, sporting events, theaters, etc., even in areas where the explosion of events is not very large. To the best of your ability, this virus is relatively small, whether in a small town or not.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. FAUCI:-Whether in remote areas and big cities of the country. And sooner or later you will see a surge of incidents.

Margaret Brennan: Yes.

Dr. FAUCI: So I ask people to look at it.

Margaret Brennan: Can hydroxychloroquine prevent this virus very quickly? Yes or no?

Dr. FAUCI: You know, as I have said many times, Margaret, the data is just a hint. There were cases indicating that it might be affected-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. FAUCI:-And there are others who show no effect.

Margaret Brennan: Yes.

Dr. FAUCI: So I don’t think we can be decisive from a scientific point of view-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Alright.

Dr. FAUCI:-Says it works.

Margaret Brennan: Thank you. Good luck, Doctor. We look back on the struggling economy and will be back soon. Stay with us.

