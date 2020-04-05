Transcript: James Blurd of “Face the Nation”, April 5, 2020

The following is a transcript of an interview conducted on Sunday, April 5, 2020, by James Bullard, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, about “Face the Nation.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: The breathtaking speed of this global economic contraction has never been experienced before. And that makes it very difficult to predict what this slowdown means. This week, more than 6 million new unemployment claims have been filed by unemployed Americans. In less than a month, nearly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs, with more than 3 million last week. Next, let’s move on to James Bullard, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, one of the 12 banks that make up the Federal Reserve. He is joining us from St. Louis. It is good to be with us.

Federal Reserve Louis President James Ballard: Joy of being here.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You and your team predict that 47 million Americans will be unemployed and that the unemployment rate may exceed 30%. It seems to say that the job market is free falling. Where do you think this is happening? What kind of American? What kind of industry?

BULLARD: Yes, I disagree with the idea that the economy and job market are free falling. We’re asking people to stay at home and invest in national health, and use unemployment insurance programs to get remittances that need to be able to pay their bills while at home The health authorities are trying to put the virus under control and cannot work again. Our estimates, available on our blog St. Louis Fed’s Economy blog, suggest that unemployment will be between 10% and 42%. The 32% figure is an intermediate compromise.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, I’m asking you about that. That is, some of these jobs will come back, especially when I talk to business leaders, these are temporary valleys, and somehow they will be a reversing economy and the economy will return to a brisk economy There is an idea to try. . Isn’t this the perfect scenario projected here?

Bullard: Well, I think we can. Whether it is done depends on the execution. I thought Congress did a great job of passing the bill. I thought it was the right size for this situation. The goal is to keep everyone together while asking people not to go to work, not go to stores, and basically not to join the economy.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That’s right.

BULLARD: In other words, at some point-at some point-the introduction of an unemployment insurance program is a good thing. This is because the shutdown of this health order will receive remittances to people who are confused.

MARGARET BRENNAN: When we talk about transfers, we saw one of the government’s emergency programs, this $ 35 billion package to help small businesses start up this week. But according to some large banks like Citi, that isn’t actually happening. What is the actual effect of such a delay? I need money now.

Bullard: That’s true. We are in the midst of a national crisis. Therefore, confusion is expected. However, on Friday he spoke with the SBA, the Small Business Administration. They actually started a lot of loans on Friday. I thought it would be close to 4 billion if correct. And they will have bigger days here on Monday and Tuesday. I think there are many possibilities for the program to succeed.

Margaret Brennan: But what about the size of this rescue package? The president recently said yesterday that he believes it may need more funding for SMEs than has already been approved by Congress. Do you think you need a fourth rescue package?

BULLARD: I thought this was the right size for the situation. Most of the impact will come in the second quarter, which started a few days ago. Considering the very round number of the US economy, about $ 5 trillion worth of goods and services is generated and $ 5 trillion worth of revenue every quarter. This shutdown means we are trying to produce only the services we need and the goods and services that teleworkers can produce. True, it is less than 50% of the entire economy. Therefore, income is reduced by 50%. If that were to say 2.5 trillion, it sounds like the number Congress came up with here. In that sense, I think you have the right amount of resources. The question is how to reach it to the right people.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That’s right.

BULLARD:-It was really confusing. And that is the execution risk here. But in principle, this is an understandable situation. We do not want people to return to basketball games. While the disease is destroying the economy, we do not want people to fly. Therefore, we want them to be able to pay bills, keep people whole during this crisis, and then we can come out on the other side. There is nothing wrong with the economy itself. The economy was actually doing pretty well with this condition.

Margaret Brennan: I know, however, that the assumptions built into consumer psychology also have that people feel safe enough to do what they have done before. You. Do you think the world economy looks the same on the other side of this pandemic? Do those jobs actually exist for people to return?

Bullard: As you know, Margaret. Today, there are solutions that use available technology to solve the economic part of this problem. The solution is a universal test. What you want is for each person to take a test every day. And they wore badges as they did after voting, or wore such to show that they had been tested. This makes it easy to see who is infected and who is not. It will help the healthcare sector. But it also helps the economy, because we were able to talk to each other with a lot of confidence.

