The following is a transcript of an interview “Face the Nation” interviewed with Michael Dowling, President and CEO of North Face Health, broadcast on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome to FACE THE NATION. Michael Dowling is President and CEO of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. He joins us from Long Island this morning. Thank you for participating.

Northwell Health CEO Mike Dowling: Thank you very much. Joy of being here.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I know that in addition to your day-to-day work, Governor Cuomo is seeking help to improve the capacity of hospitals throughout the state. This morning, the Secretary of Defense said that about a thousand military health professionals will be sent to New York today and tomorrow. Did that solve the problem? Is New York ready for this peak now?

Dowling: Yes, we think we can. Obviously, if another resource comes in from the federal government, it is great as long as it is a resource that can help us. We were in New York seeking Federal assistance from the Comfort Ship and Javits Center west of Manhattan. And, up to this point, due to the criteria used for admission to the facility, they could not accept as many patients. So obviously it’s all great as long as they arrive here and as long as it could be helpful. We welcome all help and we appreciate the offer. And if it all goes well, we all think we can get better results about it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Is staffing the main issue right now?

DOWLING: Well, staffing is always a problem. The seriousness of the problem-we are here for a few weeks now, but intensive care staff, frontline doctors, we need to use staff many times. Staff must be overtime. We have staff from all over the United States. Staff from northern New York. So finding capacity is one thing. You can create a bed. This is the easiest part because ICU beds and beds can be created almost anywhere. And we have many beds. Problems then arise daily, ensuring that the right staff at the right skill level is available to care for the patient in the best way possible. So, yes, the staff is always a problem, but at the moment it is ready. And we are well prepared no matter the peak.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dowling: Ready this week or next week.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There was a note from Northwell from your company issued by Politico-

Dowling: Yeah.

MARGARET BRENNAN: -Summary of guidance to medical staff to basically help triage and determine who gets the ventilator and who stays on the ventilator. Are we close?

Dowling: We-We-

Margaret Brennan: -Up to that point-

Dowling: We-

Margaret Brennan: Do you have to make a difficult decision?

DOWLING: Yes, not yet. There will be enough ventilation in the near future and obviously more supplies. And Governor Cuomo was a major, quarterback major in that effort. The policy you reference is a draft policy. That is what we want to prepare for inevitability. You should have a policy in place in case something needs to be done in the future. I don’t think we’ll ever reach that point, but it’s silly to wait until a disaster strikes before trying to come up with a policy.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

DOWLING:-During that situation. This is all preparation. It is just a draft. It is not happening. Hope that doesn’t happen. But if you do, you are ready.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Alright. What is the chance of survival if the patient needs to use a ventilator? What are you looking at?

DOWLING: Well, I think we’re seeing, and it’s in every area, every facility. With a ventilator, you can survive about 20% of the time. It is clear that patients will survive the ventilator, but that is about a 20% chance. And, as you know, people have been using ventilators for a long time. But we have been successful. Another thing I want to mention here is that the general public does not always get the right information. After receiving treatment, many were safely discharged from the hospital after many used ventilation equipment. Thus, on our system alone, about 300 people actually go home every day after a successful treatment for the COVID virus. That is success. That is also what we talk, think and celebrate. That’s good news. And the good news is that everyone needs it now.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What do you communicate to hospital workers, doctors, nurses, and others who work at all facilities? Is it enough?

Dowling: Uh-

Margaret Brennan:-Protective gear for them?

Dowling: Yes. There are enough protective gear. And what is surprising here is that during such a crisis, the character of the character is revealed. You can see not only doctors and nurses but also extraordinary work. You see where the hospital has been remodeled to place a bed and the bed once did not exist. If things go wrong, you will see the sadness of your employees, but if you succeed, you will see joy and blessings. We see the best humanity in many ways. I go to see doctors and the frontline staff. And how lucky we are to sit down and have the people who have the responsibilities, compassion and courage to do what they do every day to protect the rest of us You can tell you what you need to say. We are very lucky with the healthcare system we have in the health sector. We are very, very, very lucky. And never forget that. And when this is all over, and finally when social distances can get closer to the people, for all who are there, look at the health care workers, especially the nurses and doctors who stood in front. Ba line,-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

Dowling:-Hug me. Don’t do it today. Do it later-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Good advice. Clap applause-

Dowling:-These are special, special people.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I applaud now, at the recommendation of Dr. Forsi. Thank you very much.

Dowling: Applause for now. Yes.

Margaret Brennan: Thank you, Mike. Northwell Health’s Mike Dowling.

