Transcript: Scott Gottlieb talks about coronavirus at “Face of Nation” on April 5, 2020

Below is a transcript of “Face the Nation” interviewed by CGA News Margaret Brennan on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with former FDA member Scott Gottlieb.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And go to Connecticut and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Thank you again for participating.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Thank you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I just heard about a hospital in the front row of New York. Dr. Fossi was quite frank. He said it would not be an easy week. Do you think mitigation works, as he says?

Dr. GOTTLIEB: Mitigation is clearly working. Cases are slower in the northeast and northern states. Sunbelt will be a tough week. Watch the Sun Belt case begin to accelerate. I think New York City’s healthcare system will start soon, but it will never end. They are expanding their capacity to keep up with the surge in demand, and this is a truly historic initiative. And I don’t think they run out of ventilation. They are doing things to convert existing devices into ventilators. And they think it will catch up. However, it is a historic initiative currently in New York and there is no doubt what they are doing to keep pace with growing demand. That demand will peak next week or two. This week we will look at the background of the severe strain on New York City’s healthcare system, along with the southern incident-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. GOTTLIEB:-Start accelerating.

Margaret Brennan: But what are the lessons you’re seeing in New York now? Some of the unusual things because we know what we’re listening to and I’ve tweeted. Young patients hospitalized at an alarming rate, especially in New York. Why is that happening?

Dr. GOTTLIEB: That’s right. It is not well understood. In other words, the infection is not just an infection that has caused serious consequences for older Americans, as it was originally proposed. Many young people are performing badly, are currently intubated in the ICU, have no comorbidities, and otherwise have no risk factors to predict bad results. A pregnant woman is intubated and is in a hospital. You need to understand it. There is no publication of this US collective clinical experience by the CDC. No significant announcement. That’s why doctors make decisions based on anecdotes and their own clinical experience. Currently, there is really no excuse for that. Literature needs to be published immediately to inform providers what is working and what is not working. The hospital director has heard that about 80-70-80% of intubated people have fallen for infection. That is what I have heard from other hospitals. Doctors are experimenting with more fluids now. They are experimenting with high flow oxygen. They are experimenting with the patient in a prone position. This means placing the patient on his back when intubated, rather than lying on his back. This is what physicians understand from their clinical experience, but what they really need is literature published by the CDC that explains what works and what doesn’t.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. GOTTLIEB:-You can take a more systematic and data-driven approach to these things.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, please tell us about the timeline. The president said this week that he believes that a country like the Republican National Committee must be able to hold mass rallies in August. Is your schedule too tight?

Dr. GOTTLIEB: I think the situation that will arise will be changed permanently until the vaccine is reached and can be completely defeated. There is no V-shaped recovery or rapid snapback that does not provide a very effective drug in the hands of the doctor, which can reduce the risk. People who are treated with this virus, or who are infected with it, are at high risk of having adverse consequences. We can get such medicines by summer and by autumn. I don’t see a deliberate and industrial approach to trying to get such a cure, all a pragmatic approach. And there are some promising things that can go faster. But without it, this would be an 80% economy. May not come back. No people come to the meeting.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. GOTTLIEB: They do not flock to the arena. Margin customers have not returned to cinemas, cruises and Disneyland. And you need to accept it. Well, technology is changing that equation. But deploying that technology quickly requires a conservative approach.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, we mentioned technology. The Fed’s president from St. Louis mentioned the technology. Dr. Fauci mentioned technology and surveillance. Specifically, how does it look in the United States, and how far is it to get it?

Dr. GOTTLIEB: Well, we have the large surveillance system we need to detect infections quickly. You need to trim it. Prepare tools for that. Thus, cases can be identified in the event of a small outbreak in the fall, and case-based interventions can be used to essentially isolate infected people and their close contacts. However, we need a drug that can be used as a preventive tool, as a preventive measure, as a bridge to vaccines, and as a treatment for people who are likely to have a negative consequence of the virus. There are about four or five drugs that I would say are in an advanced stage of development that could be launched by this summer. We need to make a big bet on each of those drugs and try to withdraw them more quickly. This is the time to bet. This is the time for an industrial approach to this. I am not awake now. I think it needs to happen. We still have time, but we need to realize how important it is. Otherwise, these scenarios for this country will revert-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah.

Dr. GOTTLIEB: An economy of –80% or more will not pay off. We also need to prepare for the situation when the economy slows down and unemployed increases in the fall.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I think this is an important point because we say that science does not support economic theory. This will only return to normal quickly.

Dr. GOTTLIEB: Unless there is a breakthrough that you should be able to get, it is not. As I said, one of these drugs should work. The most promising strategies are basically those antibody-based drugs that develop antibodies that can directly target the virus. Four experienced companies working on this. There are all reasons to believe that this strategy should work. Other virus settings work. They need to be pulled out more quickly. And there are several antivirals that target the virus directly and block its replication, are effective, and may be used early in disease. There are no home runs here, but you don’t need one. What we need is a better toolbox, a better medicine chest coupled with very active monitoring. That may be enough to really change the contours of the fall risk and allow people to return and feel comfortable again.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Alright. Dr. Gottlieb, it’s good to always talk to you.

Dr. GOTTLIEB: Thank you.

. [TagsToTranslate] face the country