Transfer at the latest when Tottenham midfielder arrives in Italy to undergo a medical procedure

Christian Eriksen came to Milan to undergo a medical exam at Inter before making his long-awaited move to Serie A.

According to Sky Sports, the Danish playmaker landed at Linate airport on Monday morning and will travel to the Coni sports institute for his medical tests.

It was reported on Sunday that the transfer, worth £ 17m reported, will be announced by Monday at the end of the game at the latest.

Eriksen is expected to sign a contract earning £ 260,000 a week plus supplements and leaving Tottenham after six and a half years at the club.

Despite constant speculation about Eriksen’s future this month, which Jose Mourinho described as a difficult situation, the Portuguese continued to involve the midfielder.

He came on as a substitute for the second half last Wednesday to win 2-1 against Norwich, but was booed by some fans who were dissatisfied with the Danish’s alleged lack of commitment this season.

He wanted to take on a new challenge in the summer, but his level of performance has dropped, especially after he didn’t make a change in the transfer window that summer.

Mourinho recently sympathized with Eriksen’s situation and said, “If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian, I have to be honest and say no.

“If you ask me if I know the reasons, I am not an idiot, I have been in football for many years and I know that a player in this situation is not a player, even if he wants to.

“I don’t blame or criticize the player, I just say that it is normal for a player not to play at the highest level in this situation.”

“But I can also say that he helps us in games that he plays with us.”

Tottenham aims to hire its own recruits in the last week of the transfer window. According to reports from Sunday, a deal for Steven Bergwijn was almost complete.

PSV and the Dutch winger missed his team’s Eredivise game on Sunday before moving to North London.